Four years on from the previous film, a new Purge movie is officially in the works – and it's set to bring back the "people's favorite character"

Well, the rumors are true: The Purge franchise, which was originally set to conclude with 2021's The Forever Purge, isn't dead after all.

In an exclusive interview with Bloody Disgusting, James DeMonaco, the creator of the long-running series, revealed that he and his wife have co-written a surprise sixth film – and that it's already in the hands of Blumhouse boss Jason Blum.

"I just finished a script. My producer, Sébastien Lemercier, has read multiple drafts, given me notes," he explained to the publication. "I'm really happy with it. I hope they like it. I think it's cool and fun. We're hoping next year would be great to shoot, maybe the end of this year if timing works out. But now it's with the powers that be, so we'll see what happens."

During the chat, DeMonaco, who directed the first three chapters and has written all five so far, also teased that the sixth installment would bring back the "people's favorite character" and introduce a group of "warrior women" unlike fans have seen before.

"Someone's coming back who I love and I think the audience loves," he added, and we'd assume he means Frank Grillo's Leo Barnes, who was introduced in The Purge: Anarchy (2014) and also had a major role in its 2016 follow-up, The Purge: Election Year.

When we last saw the former LAPD sergeant, he was protecting Elizabeth Mitchell's senator and anti-Purge campaigner, Charlie Roan. Turns out, Roan's entire family were killed during the events of the 2013 original, so she vows that if she's sworn in as president, she'll put an end to the annual crime and murder-filled extravaganza – a proposal that enrages those who profit from the Purge.

"We create some real great female heroes in this one. There's some really amazing women," DeMonaco went on. "We've had some great women in the past, but real warrior women come forth here in a way that we haven't really explored on Purge night."

