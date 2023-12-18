Netflix is reportedly eyeing a Wednesday spin-off about an unlikely member of the Addams Family

Wednesday season 2 has officially been greenlit, but there might be more Addams Family antics on the way if Netflix has anything to do about it. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the streamer is looking to make a spin-off of the hit fantasy show... and this time, Uncle Fester will be the main focus.

While the titular misanthrope's immediate family were introduced in the pilot of Wednesday, including her mother and father Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán), her bald-headed, pale-faced uncle (played on screen by Saturday Night Live's Fred Armisen) didn't show up until the penultimate episode.

In 'If You Don't Woe Me by Now', Wednesday encounters Fester at Mayor Walker's funeral and enlists his help in her ongoing murder investigation. After that, he just sort of disappears, so it's hardly surprising that those behind the show think there's more to explore when it comes to his character...

Also starring Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, and Jenna Ortega in the lead role, Wednesday sees everyone's favorite anti-social goth girl get sent to Nevermore, a prestigious academy for young gorgons, vampires, werewolves, and the like, after setting a bunch of piranha on a bully at her former school. There, she stumbles across a mystery involving a Hyde, a terrifying-looking monster that's been offing folks all over town – and takes it upon herself to find out its human (aka Jekyll-style) identity.

Back in November 2022, co-showrunner Miles Millar told TV Line that he and Alfred Gough feel like they "just touched the surface" when it comes to Wednesday's relatives. "The actors are so amazing in those roles," he gushed. "Catherine is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important."

"The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white, and learning there are shades of gray," Gough continued. "I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It's never going to be smooth sailing. And it's really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship."

