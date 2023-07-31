Saw X’s brain surgery trap already looks like a series all-timer

The Saw X trailer has given us a gory glimpse of Jigsaw’s next game – and you won’t be sleeping easily tonight, that’s for sure.

Set between the first two Saw movies, the interquel again stars Tobin Bell’s John Kramer, this time on a personal quest for revenge after a team of surgeons failed to remove a tumor from his brain.

As you can imagine, Kramer hasn’t taken this lightly. If the trailer is any indication, he’s trapped all of the medical team inside another trademark maze of bloody games and wince-inducing trials.

Out of everything shown, though, it’s the brain surgery trap that has our teeth on edge and the hairs standing up on the back of our neck. To survive the trial, one surgeon has to remove a sufficiently-sized lump of his own cerebral tissue to proceed.

"I'm gonna be sick," one wrote on Twitter. Another added that it looks like it will be "top-tier awesome." A third joked, "Ready to watch brain surgery with a crowd."

The official Saw account had previously teased the mechanism. We should probably slap this one with a warning: don’t look below if you’ve just eaten.

you haven’t seen this one yet. but let me tell ya, it’s a real head-scratcher. #SawX pic.twitter.com/fbRhuBPOthJuly 29, 2023 See more

If that wasn’t enough, there are broken bones, gallons of blood spilled, plus fingers and eyes being put into positions that we aren’t exactly comfortable with. In short, all classic Saw – and likely a welcome return to form for the long-running horror franchise.

Saw X is out on September 29, the same day as the Paw Patrol sequel. It's not quite Barbenheimer, but some are still looking forward to a 'Saw Patrol' double bill. For more, here's a look at the best horror movies as well as all the new horror movies coming your way.