Fast X director's next project is a claustrophobic horror movie led by actors from two of 2023's most-hyped films

Fast X director Louis Leterrier has a new movie in the works – a claustrophobic horror flick starring Past Lives' Greta Lee and Barbie's Kingsley Ben-Adir about a family who gets trapped in their own house.

According to the official logline, the movie, titled 11817, will see "inexplicable forces trap a family of four inside their house indefinitely. As both modern luxuries and life or death essentials begin to run out, the family must learn how to be resourceful to survive and outsmart who – or what – is keeping them trapped." Leterrier described the film as a "Twilight Zone homage."

Lee and Ben-Adir's characters haven't been confirmed yet, but we can assume that they're playing the parents in the movie's family set-up. Additional casting is currently underway and filming is set to kick off in July.

Lee and Ben-Adir both starred in two of last year's most hyped movies: romantic drama Past Lives and box office smash Barbie. The former was nominated for a Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for her role as Nora in Celine Song's Past Lives, about a Korean woman living in New York City who reunites with her childhood sweetheart from Seoul after 20 years. 11817 isn't the only genre title on the books for her, either – she's also set to have a role in sci-fi sequel Tron: Ares.

As for Ben-Adir, along with playing one of the Kens in Barbie, he also recently starred in the Marvel series Secret Invasion on Disney Plus and played Bob Marley in the biopic One Love.

While we wait for 11817 to arrive on our screens, check out our guide to the other most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond.