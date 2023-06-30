Tron 3 adds Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith to cast

Tron: Ares, the third installment in Disney's resurrected series, has added two new actors to help lead its cast: Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Lee and Turner-Smith add even more star power to a cast that recently added American Horror Story and Dahmer star Evan Peters in another lead role. The long-awaited Tron: Legacy follow-up also stars Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, and Jeff Bridges, who's reprising his role as Flynn.

Lee and Turner-Smith's roles aren't yet known, but The Hollywood Reporter describes the former's as leading. Lee most recently appeared in the animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in which she reprised her role as Lyla. She's arguably best-known for her role as Maxine in Netflix's comedy-drama series Russian Doll and for playing Stella Bak in season 2 of the Apple TV drama series The Morning Show.

Turner-Smith made her film debut with a small role in the Elle Fanning-led psychological horror movie The Neon Demon from 2016, and has gone on to appear in Queen & Slim, After Yang, and 2022's White Noise. In TV land, she's best-known for roles in the TNT show The Last Ship, the Syfy series Nightflyers, and for her title role in the Channel 5 series Anne Boleyn.

Tron: Ares doesn't have a release date just yet, but it's reportedly slated to begin filming in August in Vancouver. Joachim Ronning, known for directing Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and co-directing Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is helming the sequel.

