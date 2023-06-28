Evan Peters to star in Tron 3

Evan Peters is set to star alongside Jared Leto in Tron: Ares.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales director Joachim Rønning is set to helm Tron: Ares with Leto as the lead. Jesse Wigutow (Eragon) has penned the script. Production is set to begin in August.

The film is a long-awaited follow-up to Tron: Legacy, directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski as an intended sequel to Steven Lisberger's 1982 sci-fi action flick. Tron: Legacy akes place twenty years after the events of Tron and stars Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, and Jeff Bridges as Flynn, in a reprisal of his original lead role. The sequel took in over $400 million at the global box office, but a planned follow-up was subsequently scrapped – which Kosinski blamed on Disney's acquisition of Star Wars.

It was previously speculated that Leto would replace Garrett Hedlund's character, and take over the role of Flynn's son Sam. Instead, Leto will play Ares, the manifestation of the program. Per Deadline, Peters' role has not yet been announced.

Peters, perhaps best known for his multiple-season run as various characters in American Horror Story, recently won Best Actor – Limited Series at the Golden Globes for his portrayal as Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The actor also played Ralph Bohner in Disney Plus's WandaVision.

