Midsommar director’s upcoming comedy western gets its first look at The Last of Us and Joker stars facing off

The first look at Hereditary director Ari Aster’s new movie Eddington has been revealed, and it looks like Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix are feuding in the upcoming feature.

The image, which you can check out above, shows Pascal and Phoenix standing on a sidewalk in what looks like a small town. The two are engaging in some kind of argument with Pascal pointing his finger and Phoenix holding his hand out as if he is trying to calm Pascal’s character down. As well as the first look, A24 has also shared the movie’s first poster on Twitter, which you can see below.

Ari Aster's EDDINGTON. Coming soon pic.twitter.com/N1J0uyOtXwApril 10, 2025

Eddington is written and directed by Ari Aster, best known for his horror works Hereditary, Midsommar, and his chilling short The Strange Thing about the Johnsons. The upcoming movie, which is being described as a contemporary western black comedy, marks the fourth team-up between Aster and A24, with his last film with the studio being Beau is Afraid, also starring Phoenix.

A24 has also released an official synopsis for the movie, which reads: "In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico." Emma Stone and Austin Butler also star.

This news comes right after the Cannes Film Festival announced Eddington as part of its In Competition list. Eddington will be competing for the Palme d'Or at the 78th festival, alongside The Phoenician Scheme by Wes Anderson, Kelly Reichardt’s The Mastermind, and many more.

However, Aster’s new film isn’t the only star-studded title to have its world premiere at Cannes. Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will also show, although the action film is not competing.

The Cannes Film Festival takes place from May 13 to 24. For more, see our list of the best western movies, or keep up with upcoming movies.