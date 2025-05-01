Star Wars actor's new movie with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score gets new trailer – and it looks like a mix between Perks of Being a Wallflower and Frances Ha

A24’s upcoming drama Sorry, Baby, starring Star Wars and Killers of the Flower Moon actors, has released another emotional trailer.

The trailer, which you can watch below, opens with a quite awkward and shy woman named Agnes who is feeling lost in the world after "something bad" happened to her three years ago. We see her reconnect with a friend, meet a stranger turned love interest, and adopt a cat as she grapples with what her life has become and how, by using her sense of humour, she can overcome this great obstacle that has been thrown her way.

Sorry, Baby | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Starring, directed by, and written by Eva Victor, the movie follows a young woman named Agnes (Victor) as she tries to rebuild and make sense of her life after experiencing a tragic event. The official synopsis from A24 reads, "Something bad happened to Agnes. But life goes on – for everyone around her, at least."

The movie has already received rave reviews from critics and currently stands at an impressive 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Many viewers have applauded Victor for this triumphant directional debut, and the way she deals with tough topics.

Alongside Victor, the movie also stars Mickey 17 and Blink Twice star Naomi Ackie, Ladybird’s Lucas Hedges, Fargo’s John Carroll Lynch, Louis Cancelmi, and Kelly McCormack.

Sorry, Baby sits amongst A24’s stacked 2025 slate, which also includes Ari Aster’s Eddington, The Smashing Machine starring Dwayne Johnson, Materialists, and upcoming horror movie from Talk To Me directors Bring Her Back.

Sorry, Baby hits US theaters on July 18. A UK date is yet to be announced. For more, keep up with other exciting upcoming movies heading your way.