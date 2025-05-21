Matt Smith and Austin Butler get wrapped up in a crazy criminal underworld in colorful trailer for Black Swan director’s new film

Upcoming crime thriller from legendary director Darren Aronofsky has revealed a new trailer, featuring Elvis, House of the Dragon, and The Batman actors being pulled into a messy criminal underworld.

The new trailer for Caught Stealing, which you can watch below, opens with Austin Butler as a bartender named Hank Thompson living in New York City in the ‘90s. One day, Hank is asked by his punk neighbour, Russ (Matt Smith), to look after his cat. However, pet sitting duties get a little messy when two Russian gangsters come looking for Russ, sending Butler’s protagonist and his girlfriend (Zoë Kravitz) into a wild goose chase.

CAUGHT STEALING – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

From the trailer, the upcoming movie looks just as mind-bending, albeit a little more humorous, than Aronofsky's previous thrillers such as Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream, and Mother!. Caught Stealing is Darren Aronofsky's first feature film since his 2023 emotional drama The Whale, which gave star Brendan Fraser the Oscar for Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards.

As per the official synopsis, Caught Stealing follows Hank, "a high-school baseball phenom who can’t play anymore," but has an "okay" life and a "great girl." That is, until his neighbor asks him to catsit. "Hank suddenly finds himself caught in the middle of a motley crew of threatening gangsters. They all want a piece of him; the problem is, he has no idea why. As Hank attempts to evade their ever-tightening grip, he’s got to use all his hustle to stay alive long enough to find out."

Written by Charlie Huston, and based on his book of the same name, Caught Stealing also stars Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Griffin Dunne, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Carol Kane.

Caught Stealing will release in theaters on August 29. For more, check out our list of the best crime movies, or keep up with other upcoming movies.