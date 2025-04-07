Sicario star leads Wes Anderson's new movie in weird and wonderful new trailer

Wes Anderson’s upcoming dark comedy drama The Phoenician Scheme has revealed a new trailer, featuring some major stars from some of the director's past projects.

The clip opens with Benicio Del Toro as a mega-rich business man named magnate Zsa-zsa Kordo who gets into a rather messy plane crash. Because of his accident-prone nature, he decides to leave his whole estate to one of his ten children, his daughter Sister Liesel (Mia Threapleton), who just so happens to be a nun. However, Liesel soon learns that her father’s business is quite complicated, and involves a string of eccentric characters and is a target for many enemies. Watch the full trailer below.

THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters May 30 - YouTube Watch On

Further details on the movie are quite limited, with its logline reading: "The story of a family and a family business." This is Anderson’s first movie since his 2024 short film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which won him his first Oscar at the 97th Academy Awards. The filmmaker's last full-length feature was The French Dispatch, which premiered in 2023.

The Phoenician Scheme is directed by Anderson, who co-wrote the story with Roman Coppola. The score is composed by Alexandre Desplat, who has worked on an array of other Anderson flicks, including The Grand Budapest Hotel, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and Moonrise Kingdom.

The cast includes some of Anderson’s past stars such as Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Richard Ayoade, Mathieu Amalric, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The film also stars Michael Cera, Bryan Cranston, and Riz Ahmed.

The Phoenician Scheme is set to hit theaters on May 30 in the US, and will see a wider release from June 6, 2025. For more, check out our list of the best Wes Anderson movies, or keep up with upcoming movies heading your way.