Tron: Ares fires up a brand new trailer and brings light cycles into the real world
Kevin Flynn warns that there's no going back in the highly anticipated threequel
Flynn lives! Well, at least we're pretty sure he is, as the brand-new trailer for Tron: Ares has fired up online, bringing with it a high-speed police chase with a light cycle cutting through the opposition and the digital dude himself warning of what's to come.
Picking up from Joseph Kosinski's Tron: Legacy, the new threequel from director Joachim Rønning sees a highly sophisticated program named Ares (Leto) sent into the real world to show off just how cool neon can look when it needs to be. It turns out that it looks awesome and even more so when it includes an appearance from legendary programmer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges).
Intercut with cop cars being sliced and diced by the franchise's signature vehicles, Jared Leto's character can be heard questioning his place in a world beyond his own. "I'm searching for something. Something I do not understand." It seems he is on the verge of discovering his answers after tearing into our domain, followed by a terrifying Recognizer that hovers over a city as Greta Lee's Eve Kim watches in absolute dread. "Ready?" Flynn can be heard asking. "Because there's no going back."
Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, and Hasan Minhaj will join in. on the action that will see people turned to pixels. Watch them all fight to the death screen to Inch Nails when Tron: Ares opens in theaters on October 10, 2025. For every other Disney film set to fill your calendar, check out our list here.
