Tron: Ares fires up a brand new trailer and brings light cycles into the real world

News
By published

Kevin Flynn warns that there's no going back in the highly anticipated threequel

Jared Leto on his light cycle as Ares
(Image credit: Disney)

Flynn lives! Well, at least we're pretty sure he is, as the brand-new trailer for Tron: Ares has fired up online, bringing with it a high-speed police chase with a light cycle cutting through the opposition and the digital dude himself warning of what's to come.

Picking up from Joseph Kosinski's Tron: Legacy, the new threequel from director Joachim Rønning sees a highly sophisticated program named Ares (Leto) sent into the real world to show off just how cool neon can look when it needs to be. It turns out that it looks awesome and even more so when it includes an appearance from legendary programmer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges).

Tron: Ares | Official Trailer - YouTube Tron: Ares | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Intercut with cop cars being sliced and diced by the franchise's signature vehicles, Jared Leto's character can be heard questioning his place in a world beyond his own. "I'm searching for something. Something I do not understand." It seems he is on the verge of discovering his answers after tearing into our domain, followed by a terrifying Recognizer that hovers over a city as Greta Lee's Eve Kim watches in absolute dread. "Ready?" Flynn can be heard asking. "Because there's no going back."

Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, and Hasan Minhaj will join in. on the action that will see people turned to pixels. Watch them all fight to the death screen to Inch Nails when Tron: Ares opens in theaters on October 10, 2025. For every other Disney film set to fill your calendar, check out our list here.

See more Movies News
Nick Staniforth
Nick Staniforth
Contributing Writer

Nick is a freelancer whose work can be found at Screen Rant, The Digital Fix, and Looper. He loves movies, TV, DC, and Marvel. He also believes that the best Robin Hood is still a talking fox.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about sci fi movies
Avatar: The Way of Water

First Avatar 3 footage is being called "pure James Cameron wow" with "jaw-dropping visuals"
&quot;We are still here&quot; - one of the best Matrix quotes

Laurence Fishburne wanted to return as Morpheus in The Matrix: Resurrections but the team "didn't respond well"
Viola Davis in Suicide Squad

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies is manifesting DC star Viola Davis being the next iteration of the villainous Master, calling her "one of the greatest actors in the world"
See more latest
Most Popular
Viola Davis in Suicide Squad
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies is manifesting DC star Viola Davis being the next iteration of the villainous Master, calling her "one of the greatest actors in the world"
The Duskbloods screenshot taken on the Switch 2, showing a strange rat-like creature with furled wings and golden sigils
The Duskbloods' winged rat "elderly gentleman" was actually FromSoftware's rare attempt at something "Nintendo-esque" and "cute"
Donkey Kong holds his face as his tongue hangs loose and his eyes display banana images in Donkey Kong Bananza - he is obsessed with the yellow fruit
Nintendo accidentally leaks an unrevealed Donkey Kong Bananza character that might unironically have huge lore implications for the Mario universe
pikachu
Forget about Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives - there's a new free Pokemon game on Google, of all places, if you know where to look
Two fighters jump down to attack a massive frog-like creature that has massive teeth and a tongue wagging out of its mouth in a screenshot from The Duskbloods.
The Duskbloods is less Dark Souls and more Elden Ring Nightreign with "over a dozen characters" who can only "be customized to a certain extent"
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes trailer
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?
The Thunderbolts together looking up
Marvel's Thunderbolts CinemaCon footage may have just confirmed a long-running Reddit theory
Pierce Brosnan as James Bond
Pierce Brosnan's first day as James Bond was affected by an unfortunate injury, but he had an ingenious fix: "I shouldn't be even telling you this"
Storm in X-Men outfit
X-Men's Storm actor Halle Berry denies she will be the next chair in the Avengers: Doomsday cast
Chris Pratt as Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 looking up
Chris Pratt jokingly addresses his absence from Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement