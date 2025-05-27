Disney Plus’ Vision TV show casts Fall of the House of Usher actor as Marvel comics hero with a direct link to Ultron

Marvel's Vision TV series has added a key hero from the comics to its cast.

According to Deadline, T'Nia Miller is set to join the cast as Jocasta, a robot who was built by Ultron (James Spader) to be his bride. In the comics, Jocasta is created from the brainwaves of Janet Van Dyne aka the Wasp – and, upon realizing that her creation would mean that Janet would have to die, alerts the Avengers in order to defeat Ultron.

The cast includes Todd Stashwick, Ruaridh Mollica, and Faran Tahir in a reprisal of his role as Raza, the leader of the Ten Rings, who was seen in 2008's Iron Man. It's worth noting that Mollica's character has tentatively been named "Tucker," though fans believe that he may very well be playing Wanda and Vision's son Tommy aka Speed (especially given the fact that he's in the same age range as Joe Locke who plays Tommy's brother Billy aka Wiccan in the WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along).

The working title of the upcoming series, which picks up from where WandaVision left off, is Vision Quest, renamed from the other working title White Vision.

Miller starred in both Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Bly Manor and The Fall of the House of Usher, as well as the Apple TV Plus sci-fi series Foundation.

Vision is set to hit Disney Plus sometime in 2026. For more, check out our list of the best Disney Plus shows and the best Disney Plus movies to stream right now.