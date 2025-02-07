The Vision TV show has added a new cast member, and Marvel fans are convinced it's the new Tommy

Marvel's upcoming Vision TV show has added a new cast member, and everyone is convinced he's playing Tommy.

According to Deadline, The Franchise star Ruaridh Mollica has joined the Vision show in a series regular role. While details are thin on the ground at the moment, his character is said to be called Tucker.

Marvel fans, though, think they know who he's really playing: Wanda and Vision's son, Tommy Maximoff.

"Ruaridh Mollica is playing a character named 'Tucker' in Vision…. But like…. Come on…. That's a Tommy right?" says one person.

"Ruaridh Mollica has been cast in the upcoming Vision series! Could this be our Tommy Shepard/Speed?" questions someone else.

"Ladies and gents, we have our Tommy Maximoff PS: Not confirmed, but it seems like the best guess," predicts another fan.

"He's gotta be Tommy or Vin and I’m leaning Tommy," guesses another fan. Vin is another synthezoid created by Vision when he made himself a family.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In Agatha All Along, Billy Maximoff returned, this time played by Joe Locke. It wouldn't be a huge stretch to assume Tommy could show up in the Vision show, then, given how Billy seemingly ended the Disney Plus show on the search for his brother, but that remains to be seen for now.

Paul Bettany will be returning as Vision in the show, alongside James Spader as Ultron. "I've been watching," Bettany said previously of Agatha All Along. "I love it. I love it, and I'm so proud of Jac Schaeffer. And I am going to watch again because there's so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution."

Next up for Marvel is Captain America: Brave New World, which hits theaters this February 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.