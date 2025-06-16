Disney might be scaling back on streaming shows, but Marvel fans still want one project in particular: a Winter Soldier spin-off

Disney may have made a commitment to dialing back its streaming output, but there's still one TV show Marvel fans are keen to see: a Winter Soldier spin-off about Bucky Barnes.

"Which mini series would you watch next on Disney Plus, Captain America returning the Infinity Stones to [their] current eras or seeing Bucky's time as the Winter Soldier," one fan asked on Reddit, and the answers were pretty unanimous.

"I'd actually like to see Bucky's time on the run between [The Winter Soldier] and [Civil War] – dealing with his amnesia and the memories as they return, fleeing Sam/Steve and whatever remains of Hydra, along with the government(s), trying to figure out how to be a person, learning who he was, etc.," said one reply.

"I would love a Bucky show set during his time in Wakanda where each episode he goes through a step in his un-mindwashing journey and in the process he has to confront a memory as the winter soldier," wrote another fan.

"I think Bucky's time as the winter soldier would make a good spy thriller series," suggested someone else. "You could even have certain characters make cameo appearances like Black Widow, and Red Guardian. Even Ant-Man, Wasp, and Goliath from that time period. Lots of possibilities."

In 2024, Disney announced that it was cutting back its Marvel output to no more than three movies and two shows per year. So far, however, it doesn't seem like they're sticking too closely to their own guidelines. This year, we've had the release of Daredevil: Born Again, and Ironheart, Eyes of Wakanda, and Wonder Man are still to come on the small screen before 2025 is out.

The MCU's next TV release is Ironheart, which sees Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Riri Williams take centre stage and arrives on Disney Plus on June 24.