Thunderbolts star Lewis Pullman is "so excited" for Sentry's future in the MCU and wishes he could "spoil" Avengers: Doomsday: "I have no idea"

Thunderbolts* is full of familiar faces, from Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes to Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, but there's one newcomer to this motley crew of anitheroes: Lewis Pullman, who plays Bob. He's a seemingly normal guy with a very powerful alter-ego, known as Sentry.

Now, you won't find any Thunderbolts* spoilers here, but Pullman's name was unveiled as part of Marvel's five-hour casting announcement livestream for Avengers: Doomsday, so we know that this isn't the last we've seen of Bob – or Sentry.

"I'm so excited because, you know, I had to kind of prepare myself for the possibility that this might just be a kind of one-and-done situation," Pullman tells GamesRadar+ when we ask about the future of the character. "It's kind of like breaking open a whole new room, and being like, oh my god, [my] house is actually bigger, and now I get to figure out what I do with that space."

As for what exactly Avengers: Doomsday holds for Sentry, though, "I have no idea," he says. "I would love to spoil it."

In fact, there's so much secrecy around the next Avengers flick that his co-stars David Harbour and Wyatt Russell, who play Alexei Shostakov (AKA Red Guardian) and John Walker (AKA US Agent) in Thunderbolts*, don't even know if the other has been on set yet – or aren't allowed to say. "I kind of knew I was gonna be in it, but I didn't know anybody else was gonna be in it, I don't have a story, I don't have a script, anything like that," Harbour told GamesRadar+.

