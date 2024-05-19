Jodie Comer teases "emotional" 28 Years Later script, and says it's "so exciting" to work with Danny Boyle on the horror movie sequel

Jodie Comer is "so incredibly excited" to start working with director Danny Boyle on his new 28 Days Later movie 28 Years Later – but she's "terrified" of saying anything more about the project than that...

In the new issue of Total Film, which is out on Thursday May 23, and features Twisters on the cover, the Killing Eve star took some time out of promoting Jeff Nichols' period-set drama The Bikeriders to tease her involvement in the zombie horror.

"Having met Danny, he's incredibly sure and confident and innovative. As an actor to be on a set with someone like that who's leading the charge is so exciting," Comer says. "I remember seeing 28 Days Later and I was so struck with how it was so rooted in reality, and it was more about the exploration of us as a species and our behavior and how we react.

"It felt like there was a lot of emotional truth within the film that really anchored it. That's also what I felt when I read this script."

A follow-up to post-apocalyptic outing 28 Weeks Later, which took place almost six months after the events of franchise opener 28 Days Later, 28 Years Later will be released globally by Sony, and follow a new group of survivors as they try to navigate the fallout from an aggression-inducing virus almost three decades on from its initial outbreak. Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson will join Comer, who's no stranger to apocalypse stories having recently appeared in The End We Start From, onscreen.

Boyle will direct, working from a script from Civil War's Alex Garland, while The Marvels' Nia DaCosta is geared up to helm the second installment in the new trilogy. Who'll oversee the third flick has yet to be confirmed.

Elsewhere, The Bikeriders, which was inspired by a photo-book of the same name, tracks the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club in the 1960s. Elvis standout Austin Butler stars as charismatic member Benny, who sets out to impress leader Johnny (Tom Hardy). Elsewhere, Comer plays Benny's love interest Kathy. Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, Boyd Holbrook, and The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus round out the cast.

28 Years Later has yet to start filming, let alone pin down a release date, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. The Bikeriders, however, is out on June 21, and you can read more about it (and a whole lot else besides) in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, May 23.



