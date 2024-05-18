House of the Dragon season 2 actor says the world of Game of Thrones has never seen a more "insidious" character before

House of the Dragon season 2 is almost here – and, judging by the trailers released so far, we're in for one epic season of fiery Targaryen civil war as the Greens and Blacks go up against each other for the Iron Throne.

The first season ended with a dramatic turn of events, too: Aemond accidentally caused the death of his nephew Lucerys in a disturbing dragon chase. Aemond is firmly on Team Green, while Lucerys was Rhaenyra's son – and Rhaenyra is gunning for the throne as the Black side's queen.

So what's next for Aemond? "I don't think we've seen anyone as insidious as Aemond in Westeros," Ewan Mitchell, who plays the Targaryen prince, tells Total Film in our new issue out on Thursday May 23, which features Twisters on the cover. "He's going to play you like a violin, and you're either with him or against him. You can either be on Rhaenyra's side or you can stay in one piece."

That's certainly an ominous tease, and the good news is we don't have long to wait before the fantasy show returns. House of the Dragon season 2 debuts its first episode this June 16.

