George R.R. Martin says something exciting is coming soon, but it's not The Winds of Winter: "Please don't start any rumors to that effect"

George R.R. Martin has teased an exciting announcement coming very, very soon – but don't get your hopes up about The Winds of Winter.

In a new blog post, Martin noted that In the Lost Lands, the big-screen adaptation of Martin's short story of the same name, is released on streaming on April 8. But that's not the only thing fans should keep an eye out for.

"Something else is going to be happening on April 8 as well," the author wrote. "(Or maybe on April 9). No, I am not announcing the completion of THE WINDS OF WINTER, the sixth volume of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE. Please don’t start any rumors to that effect."

Martin continued, "I am so tired of having to issue denials every time some offhand comment of mine, most having nothing to do with WINDS, somehow convinces half the internet that the book is imminent. It’s not. No. (Maybe I need to stop making offhand comments). So calm down. Until April 8, anyway. Then you can get excited all over again, but for an entirely different reason."

Giving a recent update on The Winds of Winter's progress, Martin said, "I think the one I'm writing is coming pretty well, but I wish it would come faster." The last installment in the series, A Dance With Dragons, was published back in 2011, and The Winds of Winter was expected to follow in 2016.

Elsewhere in Westeros, House of the Dragon season 3 is in the works, but another adaptation is hitting our screens before that. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, based on Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas, is set around 100 years before Game of Thrones and follows the adventures of a knight and his squire.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to arrive on HBO and Max in late 2025. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best new TV shows still to come this year.