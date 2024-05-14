House of the Dragon season 2 trailer brings more fire, dragons, and epic battles as the Targaryens go to war

A new trailer for House of the Dragon season 2 is here – and it's heavy on dragons, fire, and brutal battles.

After the events of season 1, the Targaryens are at war with each other, with Aegon leading the greens and Rhaenyra leading the blacks.

That means the realm is preparing for dragon vs. dragon – and choosing sides. It looks like the greens and blacks are at odds even within their own ranks, though, with Daemon pointedly answering Rhaenyra with silence when she asks if he'll accept her as his ruler – and Alicent wishing the war would come to an end.

We also catch a glimpse of a familiar, snowy setting: Jacaerys has travelled northwards to meet with the Starks.

House of the Dragon recently dropped two, warring trailers for Team Green and Team Black, too. It's clear that when the Game of Thrones prequel returns this June, we're in for all the fire and blood we could possibly want.

Interestingly enough, this trailer debuted the same day as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 dropped its first trailer, which features the return of Sauron, Galadriel, and more. You might remember that, back in 2022, both fantasy juggernauts went head to head and released their debut seasons at the same time. Rings of Power is returning in August this year, though, so we won't see another dual release this summer.

House of the Dragon season 2 begins this June 16. While you wait, check out our guide to all the new TV shows coming soon to fill out your watchlist.