This new Game of Thrones strategy game will let you change one of the final season's biggest moments, and it's coming next year

A new Game of Thrones real-time strategy game has been revealed during the Summer Game Fest 2025 live show, and it's launching next year.

This article contains spoilers for Game of Thrones.

Titled Game of Thrones: War for Westeros, the game is planned to launch on PC at some unspecified point in 2026.

This was a purely cinematic trailer, so unfortunately we've not seen any actual gameplay yet, but hey, the cinematics sure look neat so far.

Just in case there was any confusion, this isn't the same Game of Thrones game as the action-adventure RPG that was revealed at The Game Awards last year . That one, titled Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, seemed like a bit of an odd one right from the get-go, as a spin-off to a season that had aired a decade prior. It since launched on Steam to mixed reviews after a rather underwhelming Steam Next Fest demo in February .

War for Westeros, on the other hand, is described as a "premium" strategy game in a press release, allowing players to "take command of one of the Great Houses – or the Night King himself – setting out to conquer the Seven Kingdoms solo, or in exciting and challenging free-for-all multiplayer."

It also mentions being able to "rewrite the fate of the realm," which certainly sounds intriguing, especially since it baits out Jon Snow dying instead of the Night King, and then rising to join his ranks. That "rewrite" bit also comes with a dragon being plucked from the sky by a massive ballista, which certainly reads to me like a pretty punchy comment on Daenerys' full-fledged heel turn towards the end of the final series. I'll let you decide exactly what that comment is trying to say, however, for yourself.

