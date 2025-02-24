The Game of Thrones action RPG giving George R.R. Martin a run for his money on late releases is playable in Steam Next Fest, and I'm afraid it's not very good

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad , a new action RPG set in an era of Westeros that the series' TV show explored roughly 11 years ago, was met with cautious enthusiasm when it was announced last year . A story-driven RPG adapting a literature and now multimedia powerhouse? Well, The Witcher proved that formula can be good. Do tell. That enthusiasm dropped sharply when the developer revealed that, though there is a PC version, Kingsroad will be a mobile game.

Now, great action RPGs are available on phones. I'm our resident Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero representative , after all, though I play those on PC, too. But, based on its newly minted demo, now available in Steam Next Fest , Kingsroad doesn't feel like one of the good ones. It feels more like the kind of mobile-to-PC port that made a whole lot of Game of Thrones fans sigh when the target platforms were revealed. Like a twin-sized sheet stretched over a queen-sized bed, it deserves some praise for holding together, but I've double-checked my bag of praise and that's about all I could find.

This is, I gather from the demo's rapid introduction, a third-person action-adventure RPG about your character, sculpted from a pretty decent set of customization options – ooh, one more crumb of praise in the bag – dealing with White Walkers with our good friend Jon Snow. Yes, Jon says the thing. Winter update: coming. It's all presented fairly well, but when it has to act like a game, Kingsroad falls apart pretty quickly, and that's without getting into the nightmarish implications of mobile game reward tracks like this:

(Image credit: Netmarble)

So far, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad feels like a mediocre version of myriad action game mainstays. You can play as a knight, sellsword, or assassin class, and even group up in co-op "to earn generous rewards and craft high-end gear." There's melee combat with light attacks, heavy attacks, blocks, dodges, finishers, and skills tied to a mana-like resource, but nothing about it is very responsive or impactful. Combat was previously described as "skill-driven," which is technically correct in that it has skills in it. There are stealth bits, but enemies are dumb as a bag of hammers and about as agile, so clearing camps of repetitive Wildlings – I found three of the same guy in one camp of, like, nine guys – isn't terribly interesting.

There's a chase scene where you dramatically clamber over obstacles and climb through a crack in a big rock, ensuring feature parity with basically every action-adventure game from PlayStation Studios. But it's all just going through the motions, holding forward as your character proceeds on rails. The ex-mobile jank puts a film over everything, and the demo ran fairly poorly for a game whose recommended specs are comfortably within my PC's. The lock-on camera, in particular, gives me fits. It did register my PS5 controller fairly well, though.

This isn't an aggressively awful demo, but the best thing I can say about it is that it functions, but isn't very fun. It is a Game of Thrones video game, but I would never have given it more than five minutes if it was a regular video game. While this Steam Next Fest demo is just a vertical slice subject to changes, for a game that's coming in Q2 2025, I'm not optimistic that enough can be improved to compete. I've played much better action RPGs on mobile , and I've played roughly a zillion more on PC without Kingsroad's heavily foreshadowed, mobile monetization mess.

