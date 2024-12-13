If you thought George R.R. Martin was late with Winds of Winter, you won't be ready for the Game of Thrones mobile spin-off set during a season that aired 10 years ago

The Game Awards 2024 was full of surprises, from our first look at The Witcher 4 to Elden Ring Nightreign , a new co-op spin-off. Among them was also a brand new Game of Thrones game set to release in 2025 – six years after the show wrapped up, 14 years since the latest book, and 11 years since the season it's actually set in.

Titled Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, this is far from the first Game of Thrones game to exist – the series has already seen a strategy game, action RPG, an episodic graphic adventure from Telltale, and more. However, this one dubs itself as a "blockbuster story-driven action-adventure RPG," although like many of the previous game adaptations of the series, it's currently slated for a mobile-only release across Apple and Android devices.

[Game of Thrones: Kingsroad] Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As for what to expect, a blog post from developer Netmarble teases that it'll include "iconic locations throughout the Seven Kingdoms in breathtaking detail and scale, from the opulence of King's Landing to the icy cold of Castle Black," not to mention recognisable faces from the TV show. Notably, the "original storyline expands on that of the legendary TV series," and based on a few clues, with Jon Snow being beyond the wall and Cersei still rocking her long hair, it seems we've gone back in time to a point around season 4 and 5. Season 4 was released in 2014, making the timing of the game feel somewhat odd – why now, after all this time?

Combat is described as "dynamic, skill-driven," and "manual," although the world premiere trailer appears to be entirely cinematic. However, investigating the game's Twitter page, it appears we actually got some gameplay last month, with some big ol' axe swings and dodge rolls in action – you can have a look below.

Winter is coming...🌐 Official Websitehttps://t.co/lX94Taxdav▶ Official YouTubehttps://t.co/HsOM2Lxxpx📘 Official Facebookhttps://t.co/Oj0e73o3sK#gameofthrones #gameofthroneskingroad #gotk #gstar #netmarble pic.twitter.com/esRGdFqlljNovember 14, 2024

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad hasn't been given an exact release date just yet, but the amount of games setting themselves up for a 2025 launch continues to amaze me – we're all going to be very, very busy next year.

Make sure you don't miss any of last night's news with our roundup of everything announced at The Game Awards 2024 .