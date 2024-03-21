Violence lies ahead as House of the Dragon season 2 gets warring trailers – and confirms release date

War is beckoning in the new House of the Dragon season 2 trailers, and we finally have a release date.

The new season will see the Dance of the Dragons heat up as we pick up with the Blacks and the Greens on the precipice of combat. A quick recap, season one ended with Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Vhaghar killing Rhaenyra's son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) – a move that left the queen burning with fury.

To mark the new season, HBO has released two new trailers: one for Team Black and one for Team Green. In the former, we see Emma D'Arcy's Rhaenyra and Matt Smith's Daemon committing to win the throne back. "I mean to fight this war, and win it," she says. Elsewhere in the Green trailer, Olivia Cooke's Alicent and the scheming Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) are plotting to keep Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne. "I'm as fearsome as any of them," the young king says as he is warned that violence lies ahead. Watch them both below.

There are some big events on the horizon this season, and while we won't get too far into spoilers from George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood', some all-time brutal moments are coming.

This isn't the first trailer we've seen for the second season, but it is the most comprehensive yet. In the earlier teaser, we saw the returning cast back as well as our first look at some new characters, including Lord Cregan Stark (played by Tom Taylor).

Most of the surviving cast members will be back for season two, alongside some new faces as well. These include Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, and Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull.

HBO and Sky have also released a series of new posters to mark the upcoming season too, which feature the Greens and the Blacks suited up in armor. Check these out below.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: HBO/SKY) (Image credit: HBO/SKY) (Image credit: HBO/SKY) (Image credit: HBO/SKY) (Image credit: HBO/SKY) (Image credit: HBO/SKY)

House of the Dragon season 2 begins on June 16, 2024 on Max in the US and Sky in the UK. For more, check out our guide to all of the upcoming TV shows on the way this year.