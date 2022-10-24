House of the Dragon: "Greens vs Blacks" explained

The key conflict at the heart of House of the Dragon is the war between the greens and the blacks – but who is on which side, and which of the great Houses of Westeros has pledged their support to either of them?

The greens are the supporters of King Aegon, named after the color of his mother's house, House Hightower. The blacks, meanwhile, are the supporters of Queen Rhaenyra, named after the color of House Targaryen.

Both Aegon and Rhaenyra believe they have a claim to succeed their father Viserys on the Iron Throne – Rhaenyra because her father named her as his heir when she was 14 years old, and Aegon because he is his father's oldest son and because his mother Alicent misunderstood his father's garbled last words. Below, we've outlined who's come out in support of who in House of the Dragon, so you know exactly where everyone's loyalties lie (for now…).

The Greens

(Image credit: HBO)

House Hightower

(Image credit: HBO)

Heading up the greens is Alicent Hightower, the second wife of King Viserys, and her father, Otto, the Hand of the King. She believes in her oldest son Aegon's claim to the throne, and she has two other children – Helaena, who is also Aegon's wife, and Aemond.

House Baratheon

(Image credit: HBO)

In episode 10, the greens beat the blacks to win the loyalty of House Baratheon, after a marriage pact is offered to Lord Borros Baratheon – Aemond will marry one of his daughters. As Rhaenyra does not offer him anything and simply asks him to remember the oath his father swore when Viserys named her heir, he chooses to stick with the greens.

House Lannister

(Image credit: HBO)

The Lannisters are also in support of Aegon's claim to the throne – Ser Tyland Lannister is on King Aegon's small council as Master of Coin. The Lannisters are the wealthiest House in Westeros, so they're a good family to have on side.

Ser Criston Cole

(Image credit: HBO)

Alicent's sworn protector, Ser Criston Cole, is now the Lord Commander of Aegon's Kingsguard. He resents Rhaenyra for having sex with him many years ago as doing so made him break his vows as a knight, and she then refused to run away with him. Alicent pardoned him when she found out he had broken these vows and stopped him from killing himself, so he feels indebted to her and has followed her in becoming dedicated to the Seven, the gods of Westeros.

Lord Larys Strong

(Image credit: HBO)

Lord Larys is Alicent's Master of Whisperers and has the means to carry out all her dirty work. The younger brother of Ser Harwin Strong and the son of Lord Lyonel, Larys was responsible for both his brother and his father burning to death. He has quickly risen through the ranks in the Red Keep to become Alicent's most trusted confidante.

Ser Arryk Cargyll

(Image credit: HBO)

Not to be confused with his twin brother Ser Erryk, a supporter of the blacks, Ser Arryk was a member of Viserys' Kingsguard and is now a member of Aegon's Kingsguard.

Dragons

(Image credit: HBO)

The greens have three dragons to their name – Sunfyre, ridden by Aegon, Dreamfyre, ridden by his sister (and wife) Helaena, and Vhagar, the biggest and oldest dragon in Westeros, ridden by their brother Aemond.

The Blacks

(Image credit: HBO)

House Targaryen

(Image credit: HBO)

Heading up the blacks, of course, is Rhaenyra Targaryen, along with her husband (and uncle) Daemon, and her sons Jacaerys, Joffrey, Aegon, and Viserys. Rhaenyra is the oldest child of King Viserys, who named her as his heir when she was 14 years old.

House Velaryon

(Image credit: HBO)

House Velaryon is the first house to pledge their allegiance to Rhaenyra – in fact, Princess Rhaenys is the one to tell Rhaenyra that her father King Viserys has died and warn her that Aegon has been crowned after she escapes from Kings Landing. Lord Corlys and Princess Rhaenys are the parents of Rhaenyra's first husband Laenor and Daemon's second wife Laena, so they are the grandparents of their children. Plus, their granddaughters, Rhaena and Baela, were betrothed to Rhaenyra's two oldest sons, Lucerys and Jacaerys.

Ser Erryk Cargyll

(Image credit: HBO)

Not to be confused with his twin brother Arryk, Erryk is a former member of Viserys' Kingsguard who helped Princess Rhaenys escape from the Red Keep – Alicent was holding her hostage until she declared loyalty to Aegon. Ser Erryk then follows Rhaenys over to Dragonstone, where he presents her with Viserys' crown (Aegon was crowned with the one that belonged to his ancestor, Aegon the Conqueror).

Dragons

(Image credit: HBO)

The blacks have considerably more dragons on side than the greens. There's Syrax, ridden by Rhaenyra, and Caraxes ridden by Daemon. Then, there are the dragons ridden by Rhaenrya's children – Jacaerys' dragon Vermax and Joffrey's dragon Tyraxes.

As for the Velaryons' dragons, Meleys is ridden by Rhaenys and Moondancer is ridden by her granddaughter Baela. Then there's Seasmoke, once ridden by Rhaenyra's first husband Laenor, who remains unclaimed. Other wild or unclaimed dragons on Dragonstone are Vermithor, who we saw Daemon attempt to tame in episode 10, along with Sheepstealer, Cannibal, and Grey Ghost.

The Dragonstone court

(Image credit: HBO)

Rhaenyra's supporters in her court at Dragonstone who we also encounter in episode 10 include Ser Lorent Marbrand, a member of her father's Kingsguard who is now part of her Queensguard, Maester Gerardys, the Maester of Dragonstone, and Lord Bartimos Celtigar, Lord of Claw Isle and head of House Celtigar.

House Stark and House Arryn?

(Image credit: HBO)

It's still up in the air whether the Houses Stark and Arryn will join Rhaenyra's cause, but she's hopeful – House Stark pledged allegiance to her when her father named her heir, and the house is known for not breaking oaths, while Rhaenyra's mother Aemma was a member of House Arryn.

Now that season 1 has come to an end, get to grips with the Game of Thrones prequel while we wait for House of the Dragon season 2 with our guides to the Targaryen family tree, all the dragons in House of the Dragon, and how many episodes there are in House of the Dragon.