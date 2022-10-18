How many dragons are there in House of the Dragon? Every dragon, listed

As House of the Dragon season 1 reaches its finale, the show is gearing up for the Targaryen civil war also known as the Dance of the Dragons. These scaly-winged beasts are not only the emblem of House Targaryen but also pivotal in their battles. But how many dragons are there, and who rides which dragon?

The dragons in House of the Dragon aren't easy to tell apart, and there are a couple that we haven't even seen on-screen yet and have only been mentioned in the show. We've listed every dragon belonging to House Targaryen and House Velaryon in the series, along with everything you need to know about each one. There are more dragons mentioned in George R.R. Martin's book, Fire & Blood, on which the show is based, but we've left those out for now unless they've roared onto the small screen to avoid any confusion.

How many dragons are there in House of the Dragon?

(Image credit: HBO)

As of episode 9, there are nine dragons in House of the Dragon: Syrax, Caraxes, Vhagar, Meleys, Dreamfyre, Seasmoke, Vermax, and Sunfyre. One more dragon, Vermithor, can be seen in the trailer for episode 10. You can find out more about each dragon, including who their rider is, below.

Every dragon in House of the Dragon, listed

Syrax

(Image credit: HBO)

Syrax is Rhaenyra Targaryen's dragon. We see her riding Syrax to Dragonstone in episode 2 to confront Daemon, and it's likely we'll see the two of them fly into battle together once the Dance of the Dragons really kicks off.

Caraxes

(Image credit: HBO)

Caraxes is Daemon Targaryen's dragon. We see the pair fly into battle together against the Triarchy in episode 3, and he flies together with his then-wife Laena and her dragon Vhagar in episode 6.

Vhagar

(Image credit: HBO)

Vhagar is the oldest – and largest – living dragon in Westeros. Formerly the late Laena Velaryon's dragon, she is now ridden by Aemond Targaryen. After Laena's funeral in episode 7, Aemond claims Vhagar as his own. He fights with Laena's daughters, Baela and Rhaena, who believe the dragon to be theirs, and Aemond loses his eye in the process.

Meleys

(Image credit: HBO)

Meleys is Rhaenys Targaryen's dragon. The pair cause havoc during Aegon's coronation in episode 9 when they burst into the dragon pit to send a clear message to Alicent – Rhaenys' loyalties lie with Rhaenrya.

Dreamfyre

(Image credit: HBO)

Dreamfyre is the dragon who laid the egg stolen by Daemon in episode 2 and she's also the dragon who nearly burns Aemond when he goes into he dragon pit in episode 6 after being teased by his brother and cousins. She doesn't have a rider at the moment.

Seasmoke

(Image credit: HBO)

Seasmoke is Laenor Velaryon's dragon, and we see them ride into battle against the Triarchy in the Stepstones during episode 3. Seasmoke doesn't currently have a rider after Laenor faked his death in episode 7.

Vermax

(Image credit: HBO)

Vermax is Jacaerys Velaryon's dragon. He hatched from an egg placed in Jace's cradle when he was a baby, so the pair have bonded since infancy. We see Jace learning to train the dragon in episode 6.

Sunfyre

(Image credit: HBO)

Although we haven't seen Sunfyre yet in the show, Aegon Targaryen's dragon is first mentioned in episode 6. He teases his younger brother Aemond for not having a dragon of his own, which leads him to steal Vhagar for himself.

Vermithor

(Image credit: HBO)

Also known as the Bronze Fury, Vermithor once belonged to King Jahaerys, Rhaenrya's great-grandfather and King Viserys' predecessor. We see Daemon attempting to tame him in the trailer for episode 10 – he hasn't had a rider since Jaehaerys' death and has instead remained in his lair on Dragonstone.

House of the Dragon airs on Sundays on HBO and HBO Max, before following on Mondays in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. Make sure you never miss an episode with our handy House of the Dragon release schedule and keep up to date with our guides to the House of the Dragon timeline and the Targaryen family tree.