House of the Dragon season 2 release schedule: When is episode 1 on HBO, Max, and Sky?

House of the Dragon season 2 is almost upon us and war is on the horizon in Westeros. Beginning with the aftermath of King Viserys' death, the resulting power fracture, and Aemond's murder of Lucerys, there's a lot of drama on the line between the Greens (Alicent, Aegon, and co.) and the Blacks (Rhaenyra, Daemon, et al.). And if that wasn't enough to get you excited, we've also been promised more dragons and Game of Thrones level storylines going forward.

So, when does all the drama kick off? Well, luckily you won't be waiting long for the release of House of the Dragon season 2. Airing weekly in both the UK and the US, we've got the lowdown on when exactly it will be dropping on streaming. For how to watch it and how many episodes there are too, check out our ultimate guide below to the House of the Dragon season 2 release schedule.

(Image credit: HBO)

The House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1 release date is June 16 at 6:00 PM Pacific/9:00 PM Eastern on HBO and its streaming service Max.

It will be simulcast in the UK as well at this time, which means it will be released at 2:00 AM BST on June 17 on Sky and its streaming service NOW TV. In the UK, the episode will be reshown later in the day at 9:00 PM BST on Sky Atlantic.

For other regions, use the time zone converter.

House of the Dragon season 2 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: HBO)

House of the Dragon season 2 will release new episodes on every Sunday in the US on HBO and Max, and on every Monday in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW. The current release schedule is:

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 1 – 'A Son for a Son': June 16 US/June 17 UK

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 2: June 23 US/June 24 UK

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3: June 30 US/July 1 UK

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4: July 7 US/July 8 UK

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 5: July 14 US/July 15 UK

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6: July 21 US/July 22 UK

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 7: July 28 US/ July 29 UK

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8: August 4 US/August 5 UK

How many episodes of House of the Dragon season 2 are there?

(Image credit: Sky/HBO)

House of the Dragon season 2 has eight episodes in total, two less than season 1. Executive producer Sara Hess previously said that this "wasn't really our choice" when she was asked about it.

However, the future of the show is still looking positive as even though it hasn't received the greenlight yet, writing has begun on season 3.

Where can I watch House of the Dragon season 2?

(Image credit: Sky/HBO)

In the US, House of the Dragon season 2 is only available with a HBO subscription. If you're watching live on TV, you'll need to have access to the channel. You can also stream it on Max, which is HBO's streaming service, but you'll need a subscription for that.

In the UK, you'll need Sky Atlantic included in your TV bundle to be able to watch. You can also watch via having a membership to NOW TV, which is the channel's official streaming platform.

