House of the Dragon season 2 has introduced dragonseeds – but what are they?

House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 has introduced a pretty intriguing concept – dragonseeds.

Now, you might be wondering just what this means, and who the dragonseeds are. If that's you, then we have you covered. We've got everything you need to know about the dragonseeds below, including which ones we've already been introduced to.

That means there are spoilers below for episode 3 and George RR Martin's novel Fire and Blood, so turn back now if you're not up to date and you don't want to know what might happen next.

What are the dragonseeds in House of the Dragon?

'Dragonseed' means a bastard with Valyrian heritage; the Targaryens and the Velaryons are both of Valyrian descent. This heritage allows a dragonseed to potentially claim a dragon of their own, despite not being officially part of House Targaryen or House Velaryon.

In George RR Martin's Fire and Blood, Jace Velaryon eventually wants to bolster Team Black's dragon riding forces, so he puts out a call for dragonseeds who could potentially claim a dragon of their own.

Who are the dragonseeds so far?

So far, we've been introduced to four dragonseeds. The first to arrive was Hugh Hammer, who, in the book, eventually successfully claims the dragon Vermithor. We first meet Hugh in House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1; he's the blacksmith who petitions Aegon for help.

Next, we met Addam of Hull, who in the books is a bastard of either Corlys or Laenor Velaryon. He claims Laenor's dragon Seasmoke and is eventually legitimized by Rhaenyra as Addam Velaryon. His brother Alyn is also a dragonseed, though Alyn isn't able to ever claim a dragon in Martin's book.

Finally, we see a mysterious tavern-goer in House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 who, though currently unnamed, appears to be Ulf the White. He claims to be a dragonseed – bastard son of Baelon the Brave, which makes him the illegitimate brother of Viserys and Daemon Targaryen.

