House of the Dragon fans have noticed a sweet hidden meaning in that big Jace and Rhaenyra scene
There's more than meets the eye to the last scene of the episode
Rhaenyra Targaryen and her son Jacaerys Velaryon share a big scene at the end of House of the Dragon season 2, episode 5 – and there's more to it than meets the eye.
The following will contain spoilers for the most recent episode, so turn back now if you're not up to date!
Jace spends much of episode 5 meeting with the Freys at the Twins, securing an important alliance for his mother. When he returns, he and Rhaenyra discuss the need for more dragon riders, and Jace has an excellent idea. He points out that Targaryens have been marrying into other Houses for generations, so there are probably some relatives with Valyrian blood scattered around the realm who could potentially claim dragons of their own. Book readers will recognize this as the dragonseed plot.
But, one fan has pointed out a sweet, deeper meaning to the moment. "There's something poetic about Jace suggesting they look into bastards as potential riders in a conversation with his mom," they say. "I feel like he was trying to say it without saying the word but they were both on the same wavelength in the end. Like 'yo Mom if I can ride, then maybe others…'"
Of course, Jace's father by blood is Harwin Strong, though officially he's the son of Laenor Velaryon. His parentage makes him a bastard in the eyes of Westerosi law.
"I was disappointed that he didn’t bring up himself and his brothers on first watch but you make a very good point. I imagine it's taboo to admit to being a bastard even behind closed doors," adds one fan.
"That went right over my head on first watch. I appreciate this scene a lot more now," reflects someone else.
The trailer for episode 6 is heavy on the dragon taming, so we can expect to see the dragonseeds plot in motion very soon.
