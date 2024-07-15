House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6 trailer introduces some exciting newcomers (with scales)
How to Train Your Dragon
House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6 has a sneak peek – and it's all about dragon taming. The following will contain spoilers for season 2, episode 5, so turn back now if you're not up to date!
The latest episode of the HBO show ends with Jace and his mother Rhaenyra realizing that they might be able to recruit more dragon riders by looking to their own family tree. Targaryens have been marrying into other houses for a long time, after all, so there might be enough Valyrian blood scattered around the Seven Kingdoms for riders to claim some of the wild dragons roaming free. Book readers might recognize this as the dragonseeds plot.
Well, it looks like the plan is fully in motion by episode 6, as the trailer is all about those scaly newcomers. We see Silverwing, who bears a striking resemblance to Drogon from Game of Thrones, and a bronze dragon who seems to be Vermithor (first introduced back in season 1, when Daemon sang to him on Dragonstone).
Jace also tells his mother that they need Daemon – though it looks like the Rogue Prince is still busy at Harrenhal.
In King's Landing, Alicent is also trying to rein in Aemond, who has been declared Prince Regent following Aegon's fiery "accident" at Rook's Rest. "Have the indignities of your childhood not yet been sufficiently avenged?" she asks her son.
House of the Dragon season 2 continues weekly on HBO in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK. For more on the show, check out our deep dives below:
I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.