House of the Dragon season 2 has finally mentioned a missing character from the books

House of the Dragon season 2, episode 2 has finally name dropped a major book character: Daeron Targaryen.

It should go without saying, but the following will delve into major House of the Dragon spoilers. We'll also be looking into spoilers for George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, too, so turn back now if you don't want to know what might happen next!

Now, if you're still reading, then you want to learn more about Daeron Targaryen. Below, we give you the rundown on who this character is and what might be ahead of him.

Who is Daeron Targaryen?

(Image credit: HBO)

Daeron Targaryen is the third son of Alicent Hightower and Viserys Targaryen, which makes him the younger brother of Aegon, Aemond, and Helaena (and he's Rhaenyra's younger half-brother). He hasn't even been mentioned in the show before House of the Dragon season 2, which led to some fans thinking he'd been cut. Martin, though, reassured fans that Daeron still existed.

"Alicent gave Viserys four children, three sons and a daughter," Martin shared. "Their youngest son Daeron is down in Oldtown, we just did not have the time to work him in this season."

What is Daeron Targaryen's story in the book? *Spoilers*

(Image credit: Sky/HBO)

When the Dance of the Dragons kicks off, Daeron is in Oldtown as a squire for Lord Ormund Hightower. The Targaryen prince joins Ormund in a skirmish called the Battle of the Honeywine and turns the tide of the fight with his dragon Tessarion. For this, Ormund knights him and names him Daeron the Daring.

Now, here is where the major book spoilers come in. In the course of the war, Rhaenyra takes King's Landing and reigns as queen. Aegon is missing and Aemond is eventually killed, which leaves Daeron first in line for the throne. Hugh Hammer, however, declares himself king instead, and you can read more about that in our explainer on him through the link.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Daeron himself is later killed during a battle that also involves Addam of Hull, another major character introduced in season 2, episode 2. Fire and Blood gives conflicting accounts on how Daeron might have died, and, since his body is never conclusively identified, people are able to claim to be him during the reign of Rhaenyra's son Aegon III. One of Fire and Blood's fictional sources, though, says they're all definitely pretenders.

House of the Dragon continues weekly on Sky and NOW in the UK and HBO in the US. For even more on the show, check out our deep dives on: