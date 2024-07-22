New House of the Dragon season 2, episode 7 trailer teases an action-packed lead up to the finale with new alliances and more dragons
The trailer for the penultimate episode is here
Well, it’s almost over. There are only two more episodes of House of the Dragon season 2 left. But the war between the Greens and the Blacks is not finished yet as, judging by its new trailer, episode 7 is packed with action, drama, and dragon wars in the lead-up to the finale.
We'll be delving into season 2, episode 6 spoilers from now on, so turn back now if you're not up to date with the show!
In House of the Dragon season 2 episode 6, we saw Rhaenyra plan to strengthen her army by finding dragonseeds to claim dragons, Daemon was still roaming the haunted halls of Harrenhal, and Rheana stumbled upon what looked like the hunting ground of a large and unclaimed wild dragon, who we believe to be Sheepstealer.
Over at King’s Landing, however, family tensions got worse as Aemond took over Aegon’s seat as Prince Regent as his brother lay suffering, Alicent was fired from her place at council by her own son, and Larys’ request to be made The Hand of the King was snubbed.
The new trailer for episode 7, which you can watch below, opens with Rhaenyra standing in front of her dragon facing dragonseed Addam of Hull (the bastard son of Lord Corlys Velaryon) and Seasmoke, who we saw land in the Step Stones last episode. Speaking of Dragonstone’s growing army, Daemon’s holiday at Harrenhal seems to be finally coming to an end as we see locals complain about his presence which leads him to pick up his sword, suggesting he may finally be heading back to Rhaenyra’s side.
Trailer for #HouseOfTheDragon Episode 7, the penultimate episode.🐉Premiering Sunday at 9 PM EST on HBO/Max. pic.twitter.com/H7QG2BdMGtJuly 22, 2024
Later in the trailer, Alicent is seen wading into a lake with nothing else to lose now with her power diminishing and her children turning against her. Meanwhile, her most defiant son Aemond still sits on his brother Ageon’s throne. But all may not be lost as her third son Dareon is mentioned yet again in the clip, and it sounds as though he and his dragon may be making their introduction quite soon.
Elsewhere in the clip, the largest dragon in the realm Vhagar takes flight yet again, The White Worm’s messengers are still sneaking around Kings Landing, and Aemond is seen riding on horseback. Could the prince be heading out to war again? One thing we know for sure is that the next episode looks to set the season up for a tense finale, one to match its bloody opening.
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.