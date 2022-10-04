House of the Dragon timeline: When does each episode of the Game of Thrones show take place?

The House of the Dragon timeline is tricky. Between the events of episode 1 and episode 7, a period of around 14 years has passed – and that's not including the flashback to the Great Council. House Targaryen is a dynasty, after all, and we're seeing more than one generation of royalty grow up on our screens.

If the time jumps are causing you a bit of confusion, don't worry. We've laid out all the episodes of the show, which year they take place, and when the main Game of Thrones series takes place so you can properly get to grips with the HBO series.

The timeline in the show differs a little from the timeline in George R.R. Martin's book, Fire & Blood – below, we've outlined the events as they go down in the HBO TV show. Each year is denoted by "AC" which stands for "After Conquest" in reference to when Aegon Targaryen conquered the continent of Westeros. So, "101 AC" means 101 years after Aegon took hold of the continent. "BC" means "Before Conquest".

House of the Dragon timeline

101 AC: After both of King Jaehaerys' sons die, a Great Council is held to decide which of his grandchildren should be his new heir. The two candidates are Viserys (Paddy Considine) and Rhaenys (Eve Best), the two oldest children of his two sons, Baelon and Aemon. We see these events in a flashback during episode 1.

110 AC: Nine years later, the events of episode 1 really get going. After his wife Aemma and their newborn son Baleon die, Viserys names his 15-year-old daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) as his heir.

111 AC: In episode 2, six months have passed since episode 1. Viserys announces his decision to marry Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), the daughter of the Hand of the King (Rhys Ifans) and Rhaenyra's close friend. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) go to war to defend the Stepstones against the Triarchy from Essos.

114 AC: In episode 3, three years have passed since episode 2. The war in the Stepstones against the Triarchy has been waging for three years, and Viserys and Alicent have two children – a son, Aegon, who is two, and Helaena, an infant daughter. A few months pass between episode 3 and episode 4, while episode 5 follows on straight afterward.

124 AC: In episodes 6 and 7, 10 years have passed. Rhaenyra and Alicent are now adults and their actors have been recast to reflect this – Emma D'Arcy replaces Alcock as Rhaenyra and Olivia Cooke replaces Carey as Alicent. Rhaenyra has three sons, Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey, and Alicent's children, Aegon, Helaena, and Aemond, are now adolescents.

Another time jump is set to follow in episode 8, which will see Jacaerys, Lucerys, Aegon, Helaena, and Aemond much older.

When does Game of Thrones take place?

280 AC: Robert Baratheon is proclaimed King of the Seven Kingdoms, and Lord Eddard Stark's child Robb is born. Jon Snow, Eddard's bastard, is also birthed.

298 AC: The events of Game of Thrones begin, kickstarted by Robert Baratheon's hand Jon Arryn being poisoned and Ned Stark being proclaimed the new hand.

305 AC: A Song of Ice and Fire comes to a close as the Army of the Dead is defeated and a new ruler is placed on the Iron Throne, as seen in Game of Thrones season 8.

