Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin calls The Winds of Winter the "curse of my life" after admitting it's "13 years late", but offers a tiny glimmer of hope: "I have periods where I make progress"

George R.R. Martin's sixth book in his fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire has long since overshot its due date. Now, the author – admitting it's over a dozen years late – gives the latest update on how work is coming along with The Winds of Winter.

When pressed by Time on how work on The Winds of Winter is going, Martin said, "That's the curse of my life here. There's no doubt Winds of Winter is 13 years late. I'm still working on it. I have periods where I make progress and then other things divert my attention."

Those things, it seems, include the litany of Game of Thrones spin-offs currently in the works. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is hitting HBO this summer, but more series – including House of the Dragon season 3 – are planned. The author has also teased another announcement, but said it wasn't Winds of Winter related.

"I have a deadline for one of the HBO shows," Martin revealed. "I have something else to do. But the two things are not connected."

Martin went on to deny that his busy dance card means he's not able to get his head down and write Winds of Winter. In fact, it's the opposite – his various projects and side hustles rarely take up much of his writing time.

"[Fans] seem to overestimate how much time I'm putting in these things," Martin said.

Back in March, Martin told Collider that work on The Winds of Winter is coming along "pretty well."

"There's no budget limitations. There's no other executives on the studio side that I have to please, or other writers with different views. The books are what I'm going to make them. And, I think the one I'm writing is coming pretty well, but I wish it would come faster."

Still, fans are left to wait and wonder when The Winds of Winter will sweep into bookstores. Right now, we're none the wiser.

