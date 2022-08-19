House of the Dragon release schedule: when does episode 1 release on HBO and Sky?

The countdown to Game of Thrones' highly-anticipated prequel House of the Dragon has begun. The new series will be heading to Sky and HBO very soon – and we’re expecting lots of dragons, drama, and danger from the return to Westeros.

House of the Dragon is set almost 200 years before the original series and focuses on the fall of the Targaryen dynasty. We meet the family when they are at the height of their power as a succession crisis threatens to derail them. Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal, along with showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, the series is the first new show set in the GoT universe since the season 8 finale split viewers.

It also boasts an all-star cast playing the silver-haired rulers of Westeros, including Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Milly Alcock, Steve Toussaint, and Rhys Ifans. And that’s not to mention all of the dragons who’ll be making an appearance… So read on for all you need to know about watching the show in our ultimate guide to the new episodes, including how many there are, when they’ll be available, and how you can stream them.

When is House of the Dragon episode 1 releasing on HBO and Sky?

House of the Dragon episode 1 will air on HBO on Sunday, August 21 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. You’ll need a cable subscription to the channel to be able to watch it. After it airs on live TV, it will be available to stream on HBO Max afterward.

The good news is that fans in the UK will be able to watch it at the same time. It will be simultaneously airing on Sky Atlantic at 2am on Monday, August 22. If you don’t fancy staying up to the early hours to watch it, then don’t fret, it will be airing again on the channel at 9pm on Monday. Episode 1 will also be available to stream on NOW from 2am on Monday as well if you’re planning on watching online. New episodes of the show will then air weekly on both channels.

How many episodes of House of the Dragon are there?

(Image credit: HBO)

In total, House of the Dragon season 1 has 10 episodes. These are airing weekly across Sky and HBO, leading up to the finale on October 23. We don’t have all of the details on the new episodes yet, but we’ve listed when they’ll be available below. Make sure to bookmark this page too, as we’ll be updating the air times and titles as we get them through the run.

Episode 1 – ‘The Heirs of the Dragon’ – August 21 (US) / August 22 (UK)

Episode 2 – ‘The Rogue Prince’ – August 28 (US) / August 29 (UK)

Episode 3 – September 4 (US) / September 5 (UK)

Episode 4 – September 11 (US) / September 12 (UK)

Episode 5 – September 18 (US) / September 19 (UK)

Episode 6 – September 25 (US) / September 26 (UK)

Episode 7 – October 2 (US) / October 3 (UK)

Episode 8 – October 9 (US) / October 10 (UK)

Episode 9 – October 16 (US) / October 17 (UK)

Episode 10 – October 23 (US) / October 24

For what else to stream, check out our guide to the best TV shows of all time.