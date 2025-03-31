House of the Dragon will introduce one of the most "truly memorable Game of Thrones characters" in season 3: "He's one of those true fan favorites"

House of the Dragon season 3 has added two new cast members to its line-up, and one of them is a "fan-favorite" Game of Thrones character. The new season, which has now started filming, is bringing Ser Roderick Dustin and Ser Torrhen Manderly to the screen.

The former will be played by Tommy Flanagan, who is best known for starring as Cicero in Gladiator and Morrison in Braveheart. In George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, Ser Roderick Dustin – also nicknamed Roddy the Ruin – is a seasoned warrior who commands a large army of Northmen known as the Winter Wolves.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about bringing him to the screen, showrunner Ryan Condal said: "I don't want to say much because I think this is one of those truly memorable Game of Thrones characters, and I'm very excited to bring him into the fold. But he is a fixture in Fire & Blood, and I think he's one of those true fan favorites. I'm very, very proud of the role that we've written."

Meanwhile, Manderly will be played by Fantastic Beasts star Dan Fogler. Another Northerner, the knight hails from House Manderly and is described by Martin as clever and well spoken.

Max also shared a video to mark filming beginning on the new season. Check this out below.

The fight for the Throne is far from over. S3 of #HOTD is now in production.

The duo join a whole host of new cast members in season 3, including James Norton as Ormund Hightower. The new season will begin with a brutal battle that was teased at the tail end of season 2. No release date has been confirmed yet.

