Hugh Hammer claiming a dragon in House of the Dragon is way more of a power move than anyone realized
Fans of George R.R. Martin’s works have pointed out the irony in Hugh’s claiming
In the most recent episode of House of the Dragon season 2 a central dragonseed claimed his very own dragon, but there's actually more to the story than him just being a Targaryen.
Warning, major spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2, episode 7 follow, so make sure you are all caught up with the series before reading on.
During the penultimate episode, Hugh Hammer arrived in Dragonstone with other dragonseeds to tame wild dragons and strengthen Rhaenyra’s army. After Vermithor killed most of the seeds, Hugh was eventually able to claim him. But there is more than meets the eye here, as Vermithor's past rider was none other than King Jaehaerys I, Hugh’s grandfather. This makes Hugh's mother Princess Saera Targaryen.
In Martin’s Fire and Blood, Saera was punished by her father for being disobedient and promiscuous. This led to him banning her from claiming a dragon, and later disowning her before she ran away to work at a pleasure house. Fans have pointed out the irony in this and have been reveling in Saera’s silent win on social media.
"Hugh being Saera Targaryen's son and claiming Vermithor… that's karma and I love it," tweeted one fan, while another echoed, "The fact that the bastard of the daughter that Jaeherys banished now rides HIS precious Vermithor, oh it's too grand."
To see her bastard son now riding her father's prize possession after he never let her ride a dragon must have felt pretty satisfying for Saera, who actually died not that long after her father did. Hugh’s strong relation to Vermithor’s past rider is probably why the beast accepted the Blacksmith as his new master. See our Targaryen family tree for Hugh's other relations.
However, now the finale is looming it is time for him to really claim his Targaryen name. All that's left to be revealed now is whether Hugh and Vermithor, the second largest dragon in The Realm, are tough enough to take on Aemond and Vhagar.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
House of the Dragon season 2 continues weekly on HBO in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK. For more on the show, check out our deep dives on:
- House of the Dragon season 2, episodes 1-4 review
- Aemond Targaryen actor Ewan Mitchell breaks down that House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4 ending: "He very much knew what he was doing"
- House of the Dragon star Ewan Mitchell on why Aemond Targaryen lives to the same code as Robert De Niro in Heat
- House of the Dragon star Ewan Mitchell talks Aemond and Daemon's rivalry: "There's almost a romantic element to it"
- House of the Dragon star Ewan Mitchell explains how Michael Myers inspired Aemond Targaryen
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1 recap and Easter eggs
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 2 recap and Easter eggs
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 recap and Easter eggs
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4 recap and Easter eggs
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 5 recap and Easter eggs
- House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6 recap and Easter eggs
- How Blood and Cheese is different from the book
- Cregan Stark explained
- Daeron Targaryen explained
- Alys Rivers explained
- The House of the Dragon dragons, listed and explained
- The House of the Dragon timeline
- Who wins the Dance of the Dragons?
- The Song of Ice and Fire prophecy
- House of the Dragon season 2 release schedule
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.