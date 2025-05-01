Game of Thrones star Kit Harington recalls a "humiliating" moment on set when Bella Ramsey helped him with his lines: "Oh god, I’ve got to up my game"

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey and their Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington have reunited for a new interview, looking back at their work on the fantasy epic 10 years ago. However, it turns out their scenes together as Jon Snow and Lyanna Mormont weren't always smooth sailing.

Recalling their first scene working together, Ramsey said in the Interview Magazine piece with Harington that they helped him out with his lines. "I don’t know whether you remember this, but I remember it quite vividly and have some remorse for it now, but during that scene I was mouthing your lines to you," they explained.

"Now I’m like, 'Oh my gosh, how awful.' But at the time it came from a very innocent place of being like, 'Kit’s struggling with his line and I know it, so let me just mouth it to him'" Ramsey added. Harington replied: "I do remember you helping me out and it being quite humiliating. [Laughs] But yeah, thanks for that. I’ve probably chosen to forget it."

Harington went on to add that it was a good wake up call for him on the set of the fantasy epic. "If anything I was like, 'Oh god, I’ve got to up my game. I came here not really being comfortable enough with my lines, in the arrogance of however old I was, thinking I’m just opposite some child. And then that child actor is wiping me off the screen,' he added. "Not that it’s a competition, but you’re like, 'Oh, I’ve got a bit too comfortable in my Jon Snow-ness.'"

