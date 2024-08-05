House of the Dragon season 2 ending explained: What happened in the lead-up to the war and how it sets up season 3

House of the Dragon season 2 packed a lot of Westeros drama into its season finale. Although the episode, titled 'The Queen Who Ever Was', keeps it light on the action and dragon fighting (we’re sure they’re saving that for season 3) there were a lot of moving parts on both sides Team Green and Team Black to keep up with, that all lead to yet another cliffhanger, leaving us absolutely desperate for the next installment.

So, what just happened in the season 2 finale? And how does it set up House of the Dragon season 3? Well, we already know that the next season is on its way , and from what happened this season we expect the third installment to be packed with war as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen edges her way to the Iron Throne. But the season 2 finale plays a major part in what is to come, as in just one episode we saw alliances change, armies claimed, and yet another dragon tamed, which will all have major effects when swords are drawn next season.

But before we get into how this episode really sets the show up for war, let's dive into everything that happened. We’ll start with a recap of the episode and then get into the final details later. Are you ready? Let’s go.

Warning, major spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 follow, so make sure you are all caught up before reading on.

What happened in the House of the Dragon season 2 finale?

The episode opens in true Game of Thrones franchise style, with a bunch of characters we haven't met before. In search of further swords for his Prince regent Aemond Targaryen, a member of the small council Ser Tyland Lannister ventured to another kingdom named Essos and through proving his worth by fighting a female captain, he managed to convince them to lend The Greens their armies in return for The Step Stones.

Things were just as bleak at Kings Landing as Larys Strong tried to convince a heavily wounded King Aegon to run away with him before Aemond kills him. Aegon first refuses but later in the episode, we see him feeling in a carriage with Larys. At the other side of the castle, Alicent is comforting a melancholy Helaena until Aemond walks in fresh from using Vhagar to burn down a small town for no apparent reason, and tries to convince Helaena to mount her dragon Dreamfyre and fight for him. She refuses, despite him trying again later, and tells him that she has seen he is going to die. This dispute leads Alicent to seek passage to Dragonstone, which leads to a shocking revelation later in the episode.

Over at Dragonstone, the dragonseeds are getting used to living as a highborn, but Ulf’s common manners grate on Rhaenyra’s son Jace, who confronts him about his behavior. Rhaenyra calms things down by promising to make the dragonseeds knights if they succeed in their mission - to learn their dragons and prepare to take down Vhagar. But the meeting is cut short when Rhaenyra is called to Harrenhal over fears that Daemon may seek to betray her.

Still at Harrenhal, Daemon is further building his army but one night visits a blood-soaked tree in the Godswood. There he experiences a vivid vision where he sees the prophecy of The Song of Ice and Fire, AKA the whole plot of Game of Thrones. The vision ends with Rhaenyra sitting on the throne. So then when Rhaenyra lands at Harrenhal and sees the vast army her husband has built, he bends the knee as he knows now from the vision, that she is the one who must rule.

As for some of the series’ side characters, Lord Corlys is preparing to send his fleet from The Step Stones but in trying to help his bastard son Alyn of Hull, he angers him and it is finally confirmed that he is Alyn’s father. The only time we see Ser Criston Cole in this episode is in the woods where Alicent’s brother confronts him after he is caught smelling her embossed handkerchief, but Criston’s proclaimed devotion to Alicent forces her brother to lower his sword. And, in the Vale, Rheana almost catches her death roaming the hills looking for the wild dragon we think is Sheepstealer, until she finally finds him.

Towards the end of the episode, Alicent shockingly shows up at Dragonstone in the middle of the night, unarmed and in desperate need of help from Rhaenyra, and agrees to forfeit her sons in return for her and her daughter’s safety. The finale ends with the dragonseeds suiting up for war, whilst the Hightower fleet alongside Daeron Targaryen's dragon, the Lannister's army, and the Stark’s troops all march on towards Harrenhal where Daemon is waiting. Tyland Lannister's new fleet and the Seasnake’s ships both make their way by sea. It is official, war is coming.

What happened between Alicent and Rhaenyra?

Although the finale didn't end in a blaze of dragon fire like we may have expected, the ending between Alicent and Rhaenyra still holds a lot of importance and is a satisfying conclusion to a heartbreaking friendship that has spanned over two seasons now. From what happened in season 2 episode 7 when Alicent walked into the lake , symbolizing her washing away her duties and responsibilities, it was clear we were going to see a big change in the Dowager Queen. But no one could have expected her risking her life and showing up to Rhaenyra’s house in the night begging for help.

In an emotional scene, Alicent confesses to her once best friend that she was wrong and has been controlled by those around her for so long now. She explains how she was blinded by resentment for Rhaenyra’s freedom, but now she has seen the light and wants no part in the upcoming war. In a bid to try and save her children, Alicent suggests that when Aemond next leaves the castle, she and Helaena will let Rhaenyra and her army in to claim the throne, and that Aegon will not be a problem as he still lies sick in bed.

However, Rhaenyra demands Aegon’s head as the people will not accept her as a conqueror if her opposition still lives. In a shocking twist, Alicent nods her head and silently agrees to the murder of her son in return for her and Helaena’s safety. At the end of the episode, we see Alicent walking away with her hood up, presumably readying herself to say goodbye to her sons and start a new life with her daughter.

Where is Otto Hightower?

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment at the very end of the episode, we see a flash of Alicent’s father and past The Hand of the King Otto Hightower in a jail cell. Otto served as hand to King Viserys and then King Aegon, but his controlling nature led Aegon to dismiss him. We never saw Otto again but presumed he was back at Oldtown where the Hightowers reside. It is clear now Otto was actually jailed, presumably, by Aegon. However, with Aegon gunning for the throne and expressing his wish for Otto to be his hand, we may see Alicent’s father be set free next season to once again make moves for the Greens.

Who is on Team Green and Team Black now?

Now, with that spliced final scene with each army riding out, it is a little confusing and hard to remember who exactly is fighting for who. But don't panic, we’re going to go through it right here.

Out of the armies marching out at the end, the dragon riding dragonseeds, the Stark army from The North, the Seasnake AKA Lord Corlys’ fleet from The Step Stones, and Daemon’s army at Harrenhaal are all Team Black and will be fighting for Rhaenyra. Whereas, the Hightower army alongside Alicent’s son Daeron Targaryen and his dragon, the Lannister's army, and Tyland Lannister's new fleet are all Team Green on Aegon and Aemond’s side.

As for the main members, Team Black consists of Rhaenyra, Daemon, Jace, Baela, Rheana, Lord Corlys, Hugh Hammer, Addam of Hull, and Ulf. Team Green includes Aemond, Aegon, Ser Criston Cole, and Gwayne Hightower to name a few. For the full rundown, see our guide on Greens vs Blacks explained .

Who has which dragons now?

Over the last few episodes we have met quite a few new dragons, and two more even showed up during the finale. So to put any of your dragon-related questions to bed, here is a list of every dragon alive in House of The Dragon right now, and who they belong to.

Team Green:

Vhagar - Aemond Targaryen

Dreamfyre - Helaena Targaryen

Tessarion - Daeron Targaryen

Team Black:

Syrax - Rhaenyra Targaryen

Caraxes - Daemon Targaryen

Vermax - Jacaerys Velaryon

Tyraxes - Joffrey Velaryon

Moondancer - Baela Targaryen

Seasmoke - Addam of Hull

Vermithor - Hugh Hammer

Silverwing - Ulf White

Sheepstealer - Rheana Targaryen (presumably)

It is important to note that Aegon’s dragon Sunfyre is now deceased and Joffrey’s dragon is too small to ride. For the full rundown, see our list of every dragon in House of the Dragon.

What does Daemon's vision mean for the series?

Probably one of the most exciting parts of the finale has to be Daemon’s vision. In the middle of the night, Daemon is awakened by Alys Rivers and led to a tree in the courtyard of Harrenhal. When Daemon puts his hand on the tree, which is covered in blood and resembles Blood and Fire author, George R.R. Martin, he experiences an out-of-body experience where he sees that winter is coming as A Song of Ice and Fire plays out in front of him. In a mix of quick blink-and-you'll-miss-them scenes, Daemon witnesses a horrific war resulting in many deaths of humans and dragons, a three-eyed raven, the ice king, and the birth of a new dragon queen rising from the ashes with three dragon eggs (hi there, Daenerys). The vision ends with Rhaenyra sitting on the throne and Helaena telling him he now knows what he has to do.

So what does this all mean? Well, The Song of Ice and Fire comes from Aegon the First himself, who believed that a long winter would come and end the world. This ties House of the Dragon and the main series Game of Thrones together, as GOT plays out the prophecy and joins Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen (Ice and Fire) together to save The Realm from The Ice King. Daemon practically sees key points from GOT play out in front of his very eyes from the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys, rising from the flames with three new dragons after dragons had died out long before, to the rise of The Ice King.

How does the finale set up season 3?

Well, pretty much all House of the Dragon season 2 episode 8 does is set itself up for season 3, where we will no doubt finally see the war of the Dance of the Dragons come to fruition. At the end of the episode, we see multiple armies setting off to war, presumably Harrenhaal where Daemon is waiting with his troops from the Riverlands. So, in season 3 we expect to see war break out between these men. However, in terms of dragons, it looks like Team Green’s beasts will take flight toward King's Landing so that Rhaenyra may claim the Iron Throne with the help of her new ally Alicent who stated at the end of the finale that she is willing to allow her son Aegon to die on order for Rhaenyra to become Queen and her and her daughter Helaena to go free. However, Aegon is currently en route with Lord Larys Strong to go into hiding, so that may prove an issue for the rightful Queen.

But that's not to say we won't see some dragon fights in season 3, as there is still the issue of Vhagar, who is set to fly to Harrenhal with his rider Aemond, so we are guessing Rhaenyra's new band of dragons will be waiting for the biggest beast in the Realm to return, or maybe they will take their winged war out onto the battlefield.

In terms of new faces and new storylines, we are yet to meet Alicent’s other son Daeron Targaryen. But as we saw at the end of episode 8, although we never actually saw his face, he is making his way on his dragon Tessarion, flying to war with the Hightower army. As for our new friends from Essos, they were promised The Step Stones, so it will be interesting to see how far they go in trying to claim what already belongs to Lord Corlys. Other than that we are looking forward to seeing how this war plays out, and who will end up on top.

Well, that's all for season 2, and what a ride it has been. Now we look forward to House of the Dragon season 3, which unfortunately at this time does not yet have a release date.

