House of the Dragon season 3 announced by HBO: "We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen"
The epic Westeros saga continues
A third season of House of the Dragon has been confirmed by HBO, just days before we witness the next chapter in the saga of House Targaryen in House of the Dragon season 2.
"George [RR Martin], Ryan [Condal], and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon," head of HBO drama and films Francesca Orsi said in a statement.
"We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three."
Set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon follows the changing political landscape in Westeros as a war of succession brews after the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine).
The HBO series, which averaged 29 million viewers in its first season, stars Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith, and Olivia Cooke. The upcoming second season, debuting this Sunday, will kickstart the conflict between 'Team Green' and 'Team Black' - with control of Westeros and the fate of warring families hanging in the balance.
On the topic of a third season, showrunner Ryan Condal teased to GamesRadar+: "There's a rhythm to all this, these kinds of stories as you tell them. And we're trying to find satisfying arcs within the season structure. So, hopefully you start with a bang, and then you build to another bang through the series, but you're really trying to arc out the characters, so that each season is a different experience for all of them."
He continued, "And then you leave them off all in a place where you can pick up with them next year, and then take them in a new direction, because you don't want to end up in that place where you're doing the same thing again and again."
