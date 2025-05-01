House of the Dragon star’s Netflix show with perfect Rotten Tomatoes score has been renewed for season 2 amid cancellation rumors

After fans were worried that TV show Geek Girl would be next on the Netflix chopping block, the series has presumably been saved from cancellation as it heads for a second season.

Almost one year after season 1 hit screens, Netflix has renewed Geek Girl for season 2, with the streamer announcing via Tudum that "the second season is slated to film in Summer 2025 and will premiere on Netflix in 2026."

Geek Girl premiered in 2024, starring Emily Carey, best known for playing young Alicent Hightower in HBO’s House of the Dragon. The series follows awkward high schooler Harriet Manners, whose life is turned upside down when she is scouted by a London model agent. However, Harriet’s journey of self-reinvention does not go so smoothly as she struts closer to the runway.

The series proved to be a massive hit with fans, scoring a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, as Netflix had been silent on the future of the show, many viewers presumed it was heading for cancellation, until now.

Although season 2 does not yet have a synopsis, the streamer has confirmed Carey is returning as Harriet alongside co-star Liam Woodrum as love interest Nick Park. The show is based on the best-selling YA novels of the same name by author Holly Smale. As there are five books in the series, we can guess that season 2 might focus on the second story, titled Model Misfit.

Showrunner Zoë Rocha is also returning for season 2. "The amazing audience reaction to Season 1 was truly incredible, and we can’t wait to bring this next chapter to life," said Rocha to Netflix. "I’m thrilled to be working with Holly [Smale] and Emily [Carey] again, and to continue to build and expand the fabulous Geek Girl universe."

Geek Girl season 2 will hit Netflix sometime in 2026. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows, or keep up with new TV shows heading your way.