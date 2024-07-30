House of the Dragon season 2, episode 7 hides a sneaky cameo – and we bet you didn't notice it
Did you spot it?
The latest episode of House of the Dragon season 2 was packed with action as the dragonseeds attempted to claim their dragons – and, over in Harrenhal, Daemon finally managed to raise his army.
One easily missed detail in Harrenhal, though, hides a sneaky cameo that's very hard to spot.
Harrenhal's courtyard features an impressive weirwood tree, and it's on the trunk that you might have noticed a familiar face: George R.R. Martin himself. The Song of Ice and Fire author's likeness is hidden in the tree as a tribute, as revealed in behind the scenes series The House That Dragons Built.
The Weirwood tree at Harrenhal was carved to depict the face of George R.R. Martin #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/eUNh3Fg7DWJuly 29, 2024
"Ryan [Condal, showrunner] wanted to do [the tree] as a bit of a tribute," production designer Tim Clay revealed (H/T Gamespot).
That means Martin can now join the likes of Ed Sheeran and Rob McElhenney when it comes to surprise VIP Westeros cameos.
Elsewhere in the episode, we saw Vermithor in all his glory, as the Bronze Fury laid waste to the dragonseeds – then allowed himself to be claimed by none other than Hugh Hammer, the bastard son of Saera Targaryen. You can read more about why that's so important through the link.
House of the Dragon season 2 continues weekly on HBO in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK.
