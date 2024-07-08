Wait, is [SPOILER] dead in House of the Dragon? What happens next, according to George R.R. Martin's book
Is that major character really gone?
House of the Dragon season 2, episode 4 is certainly a big one. So much happens that it's clear the Dance of the Dragons is about to get even more intense – but one development in particular might have you desperate to know what's going to happen next.
Now, before we go any further, consider this your major spoiler warning. The following is diving into the ending of the episode as well as George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, so turn back now if you don't want to know what might happen next!
If you're still reading, then you'll know Aegon Targaryen and his dragon Sunfyre plummeted from the skies over Rook's Rest and are in pretty terrible shape. We've got the lowdown on whether Aegon survives and what happens next in Martin's source material right here.
For even more on episode 4, check out our spoiler breakdown of the episode with Aemond Targaryen actor Ewan Mitchell.
Is Aegon dead in House of the Dragon?
Aegon joins the battle above Rook's Rest and takes everyone by surprise – including Criston Cole and Aemond Targaryen, the masterminds behind the plot.
Rhaenys and Meleys soon engage Aegon and Sunfyre in combat, and things don't go well for the king and his smaller dragon. Aemond and the immense Vhagar soon join the fight, and Aegon is cheered to see his brother… for a moment, anyway. Aemond orders Vhagar to dracarys and the fire hits Aegon and Sunfyre, sending them careening out of the sky and crash-landing.
Aemond and Vhagar kill Rhaenys and Meleys, then Criston catches up to Aemond standing over the fallen king, sword mysteriously drawn. Aemond leaves his brother alone, though, and the episode ends before we find out the fate of the king.
What happens next in Fire and Blood?
Depending on your allegiances in the Greens vs. Blacks civil war, you'll either be relieved or disappointed to learn that Aegon survives the fall in Fire and Blood. Sunfyre also lives.
But, both of them are badly injured. Aegon is seriously burned and breaks multiple ribs and his hip, with his armor fused to one arm thanks to the dragonfire. He essentially falls into a coma, helped by Westeros's version of painkillers, milk of the poppy, and sleeps most of the time. He spends an entire year bedridden – and, while he's out of action, Aemond takes over as Prince Regent.
Sunfyre, meanwhile, has a wing damaged so greviously that he can't fly. He remains at Rook's Rest for some time to recover, but eventually is able to take to the skies again.
