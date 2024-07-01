House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 features a major Game of Thrones Easter egg
The latest episode includes a shout out to a major Game of Thrones character
House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 features a major Game of Thrones Easter egg that foreshadows the events of the War of the Five Kings.
Below, we've dived deep into what the Easter egg is and what it means, which naturally means there are spoilers for the latest House of the Dragon season 2 episode below. Turn back now if you're not up to date!
If you're still reading, then you're ready to dig into what those dragon eggs mean – and how they link to Daenerys Targaryen.
Whose dragon eggs are those in House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3?
When Rhaenyra is sending away Rhaena, she gives the young princess four dragon eggs.
Look closely, and you'll spot that the dragon eggs are red, cream, and green, and blue. Cast your minds back to Game of Thrones, and you'll remember that Daenerys Targaryen was gifted three dragon eggs in the season 1 premiere: one was red, one was cream, and one was green. Of course, these hatched and became Drogon, Viserion, and Rhaegal, the first living dragons in generations.
So, are the eggs Rhaenyra is giving away the eggs that eventually become Daenerys's dragons? It certainly looks that way. It's not quite confirmed in George RR Martin's source material Fire and Blood which dragon laid Daenerys's eggs – a character steals three eggs and takes them across the Narrow Sea to Braavos, which is the likeliest explanation for how Dany ends up with her dragons. But, House of the Dragon has now introduced another possibility, considering Rhaena is going to Pentos. With the colors matching up, it looks like these are indeed Drogon, Viserion, and Rhaegal.
"Should all come to ruin here, you will bear our hope for the future," Rhaenyra tells Rhaena. In Game of Thrones, Daenerys is the last of the Targaryens (at least, until Jon Snow is revealed to be Aegon Targaryen, that is).
Now, that blue egg is more of a mystery. This could be one of the dragon eggs that fails to hatch, or it could end up being the egg that belongs to Rhaenyra's young son Viserys (at this point in the timeline, her son Aegon should have his dragon Stormcloud already). It remains to be seen.
In the Game of Thrones premiere, when Daenerys is gifted her eggs, she's told they've been fossilized over time and were discovered in the Shadow Lands. Somehow, it seems these three eggs are going to end up separated from Rhaena – and will be lying in wait for Daenerys, some 200 years later.
