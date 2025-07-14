Superman seems to be making Warner Bros. happy already, with the studio boss praising James Gunn and teasing DC's "bold 10-year plan"

It looks like Warner Bros. is already very happy with Superman, after just a few days in theaters.

Warner Bros. boss David Zaslav has released a lengthy statement praising both DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

"This weekend, we watched Superman soar as James Gunn's passion and vision came to life on the big screen. Superman is just the first step," the statement concludes (H/T Variety). "Over the next year alone, DC Studios will introduce the films Supergirl and Clayface in theaters and the series Lanterns on HBO Max, all part of a bold 10-year plan. The DC vision is clear, the momentum is real, and I couldn't be more excited for what’s ahead."

Superman debuted to a strong Rotten Tomatoes score and an equally strong opening weekend at the box office, though it fell slightly short in international markets.

The movie is the first theatrical release of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, following on from the animated show Creature Commandos, which hit HBO Max last year.

Gunn and Safran announced plenty of projects when the Chapter One slate was unveiled, though not all of them have major updates just yet. One of them, The Brave and the Bold, is set to introduce the DCU's version of Batman.

"There's really no new updates," Gunn told us recently. "I mean, we're working on a script. We have a screenwriter who's hammering away at it. I'm very involved, and so, you know, we'll see what happens next. I wish I had more news for you, but I don't."

