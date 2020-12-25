HBO Max prices, free trials, and deals explained: stream Wonder Woman 1984 and more today

HBO Max prices are among the most expensive for a streaming service. At $14.99 per month, HBO Max is about double the cost of Disney Plus and Apple TV+. Despite its premium pricing and impressive library of content, HBO Max has been lacking in a few key areas — notably 4K content and lack of support for Roku and Fire TV.

Fortunately, HBO has begun to eliminate the blind spots in its streaming service. HBO also made waves by announcing that HBO Max will premiere major movie releases from Warner Bros. the same day they hit cinemas in 2021. This will kick off sooner on December 25 with Wonder Woman 1984, which will be available to stream in Ultra HD.

Want to know if HBO Max is worth keeping after you've watched WW84? Check out our guide for a complete rundown of what’s included plus ways you can save money on HBO Max.

6 months of HBO Max: $14.99/month $11.66/month

Pay for six months of HBO Max upfront and save over 20%. You'll be able to stream Wonder Woman 1984 and other 2021 Warner Bros. films the day they hit theaters. Not to mention, you'll also have access to Studio Ghibli films, the entire run of Friends, HBO Originals, and much more. Deal ends January 15, 2021.

HBO Max prices and plans

HBO Max costs $14.99 per month. However, HBO subscribers can access this service at no extra cost.

With HBO Max, you'll have access to ad-free streaming of HBO Originals, Max-exclusive content, the Studio Ghibli animated films, and acclaimed TV series and movie franchises.

Throughout 2021, you can stream Warner Bros. movies on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters. This promotion kicks off December 25 with the release of Wonder Woman 1984.

Stream HBO Max on up to three devices simultaneously and create as many as five individual viewer profiles. HBO Max is compatible with a number of smart TVs, streaming sticks, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

HBO Max Wonder Woman 1984

On December 25, Wonder Woman 1984 will be available on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters.

You'll be able to stream Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max at no additional cost until January 25, 2021. After that, it likely won't make another appearance on the platform until its theatrical run is finished later this year.

Throughout 2021, HBO Max will be releasing major motion pictures from Warner Bros. the same day they hit theaters. These films will be available to stream for 31 days from release.

HBO Max deals

Right now, new and returning customers can prepay for six months of HBO Max to drop the monthly rate to $11.66.

A 20% saving for HBO Max is a nice deal...but there are a couple of caveats:

First, you’ll have to pay a non-refundable fee of $69.99 up-front. Second, your HBO Max subscription will automatically renew at the regular monthly rate unless you cancel before the six months are up.

If that sounds like too much of a commitment, sign-up at the standard HBO Max price of $14.99 per month. Cancel at any time without being on the hook for months of service you don't want.

How to get an HBO Max free trial

In December 2020, HBO Max nixed its 7-day free trial. HBO doesn't offer an explanation behind this move, but we imagine it's because HBO doesn't want people to stream Wonder Woman 1984 and other same-day premiere movies for free then ditch its service.

However, you can still score a week-long HBO Max free trial via Hulu if you're a new Hulu customer (and choose HBO Max as an add-on) or if you head to your account page and activate HBO Max as an add-on. Bundling HBO Max with Hulu will expand your streaming library by over 80,000 TV episodes and movies — including next-day streaming of current-season shows. Just remember to cancel after seven days or you'll be charged for a month of service. Check out our full guide to the latest Hulu prices and bundle deals.

Don't forget: HBO subscribers already have access to HBO Max at no cost.

HBO Max shows and movies

Catch all of HBO's award-winning original series on HBO Max. Relive the second-hand embarrassment of Curb Your Enthusiasm or finally see what the fuss over Game of Thrones is all about.

Meanwhile, HBO Max is expanding its portfolio of Max Originals exclusive content. Standouts include thriller series The Flight Attendant, animated sitcom Close Enough, and mockumentary An American Pickle.

Notable shows on HBO Max include former Netflix mainstay Friends, South Park, The Boondocks, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and The Big Bang Theory.

HBO Max's vast catalog of movies features a mix of recent hits and beloved classics including The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the DC Extended Universe films, The Wizard of Oz, and Casablanca. HBO Max is also home to an extensive library of Studio Ghibli films — hence the reason you can't find Ghibli movies on Netflix in the United States.

Is HBO Max on Roku or Fire TV?

HBO Max is now available to stream on Roku devices as of December 2020. If you already subscribe to HBO via Roku, it'll update to HBO Max automatically. As of November 2020, HBO Max is now available to stream on Amazon Fire TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV Cube.

Is HBO Max worth it?

HBO Max prices may give you pause since competing services like Disney Plus and Apple TV+ are about half the cost and feature some Ultra HD conent. However, HBO Max arguably has the most impressive media library of any streaming platform thanks to parent company WarnerMedia. The ability to stream 2021 theatrical releases the same day they hit cinemas only sweetens the pot.

HBO Max's lack of 4K streaming will change when Wonder Woman 1984 is released in 4K Ultra HD. More content may follow suit but if 4K streaming is a priority, you might not be able to justify the cost of HBO Max right now.

For current HBO subscribers, HBO Max is an excellent way to augment your HBO experience at no extra cost. If you're not an HBO subscriber, you can score a decent deal if you're wiling to make a short-term commitment.

HBO Max may have pulled the plug on its free trial but you can still head over to Hulu and try both HBO Max and Hulu for a week at no cost. We don't know how long this loophole will last once Wonder Woman 1984 is released, though.