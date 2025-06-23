The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more

It's the start of the week and that means another edition of our guide to the best new shows and movies! On this page you'll find six great picks for awesome TV shows and films that are available to stream this week.

We all know how hard it is trying to find something to watch, especially with so many great new shows. That's why we've put together this handy list, which covers many of the best streaming services out there, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more.

It's a huge week for new releases, with the third and final season of Squid Game landing on Netflix, the latest addition to the MCU blasting onto Disney Plus, and Nosferatu and A Minecraft Movie finally arriving on streaming. So grab some snacks, sit back, and let's get watching...

Squid Game 3

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

The games continue – and reach their climax – with the third and final series of the hit survival thriller. The second season saw Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) re-enter the games in order to bring them down from within. Instead, he was captured by the Frontman (Lee Byung-hun) and forced to rejoin the sadistic competition once more. Meanwhile, Jun-ho's team has also been compromised.

Season 2 may not have been as satirically sharp as that perfect first year, but its last few episodes were genuinely tense and exciting. This last batch of six looks like it will wrap up Gi-hun's story (though a spin-off still seems like a possibility), but will it be a happy ending that sees the downfall of the games, or will the Frontman's nihilistic world view prevail? We'll find out when Squid Game season 3 drops on Netflix on Friday, June 27.

Check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Ironheart

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

The latest small-screen addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is this six-episode series about Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who first appeared in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. A young MIT student, Riri, longs to make a mark on the world. When she teams up with shady magician Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), however, she gets a lot more than she bargained for...

Ironheart is a relatively recent comics character, having debuted in 2016. There's a lot of potential here, even if Disney Plus does seem to be kind of burning through the episodes – the first three drop on Wednesday this week, with the final three coming the same time next week.

Here's our selection of the best Disney Plus shows.

Nosferatu

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Where to watch: HBO Max

Robert Eggers' vampire epic finally arrives on streaming. One of last year's biggest films is a real throwback to the glory days of gothic horror. For those who aren't aware, the original Nosferatu was effectively a 1922 adaptation of Dracula by F.W. Murnau – albeit with the character names changed. This modern remake hews fairly closely to Murnau's vision, but is an altogether deeper and darker film.

Lily-Rose Depp stars alongside Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but it's Bill Skarsgård's remarkable performance as the wicked Count Orlok that will trouble your dreams – and not just because of his frightening moustache. A blood-soaked masterpiece.

Find out more about what we thought of the film with our full Nosferatu review.

Countdown

(Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Prime)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is the lead in this new crime conspiracy thriller, which sounds like it has more than a whiff of 24 about it. Ackles plays Mark Meachum, an LAPD detective who joins a secretive task force in order to bring a killer to justice. As the investigation progresses, however, he stumbles upon something far more sinister: a vast conspiracy that threatens the whole of Los Angeles.

Action-packed and occasionally quite funny, this is the antithesis of some of the more stately espionage shows of the last few years. Is it also a touch silly? Sure, but this is still pretty engrossing, with committed turns from both Ackles and co-star Jessica Camacho. The 13 part first season will be rolling out week-by-week until early September from Wednesday.

Check out our guide to the best Prime Video shows.

A Minecraft Movie

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Available: US

Where to watch: HBO Max

If you were put off going to the cinema by the thought of an entire room full of children losing their minds and yelling "Chicken Jockey!", then now is your chance to see what is almost certainly destined to be the biggest film of the year.

Annoying memes aside, this bright and breezy adaptation of Mojang's smash sandbox game turned out to be a lot of fun. A big part of that is down to Jack Black as Steve, who brings just the right amount of whimsy and wry humor to the film. He's backed up by orphans Natalie (Emma Myers) and Henry (Sebastian Hansen), plus Danielle Brooks as Dawn, and Jason Momoa as past-his-best pro-gamer Garrett "The Garbage Man" Garrison, all on a quest to defeat the evil piglin Malgosha once and for all.

Find out what we made of the film with our full A Minecraft Movie review.

The Bear season 4

(Image credit: FX)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Hulu (US) / Disney Plus (UK)

A new season of The Bear is always cause for celebration. This fourth season (which was partially filmed at the same time as the third series) reunites us with chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and the rest of the gang (including Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, and more) for another 10 episodes of nail-biting tension in the kitchen of Chicago's most stressful restaurant. And now they face an added complication as the money seems to be running out...

A big question is hanging over the series: Will the fourth season also be its last? Rumors have abounded over the last year or so that The Bear might be wrapping up with these episodes. That only adds an extra sense of jeopardy to what is already one of TV's tensest shows.

Check out our guide to the best shows on Hulu for more streaming inspiration.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus.