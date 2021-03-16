HBO Max free trial: where to get one today

Finding an HBO Max free trial is one of streaming's hottest tickets right now, especially with so much content hitting the service this year. We're seeing some huge Warner Bros movies streaming online with HBO Max on the same day they hit cinemas and Zack Snyder's Justice League (aka Snyder Cut) is the biggest one yet.

We know what you're thinking. You want to zoom in with an HBO Max free trial for Snyder Cut, maybe a few more movies and box sets, then maybe drop it before the trial ends and you start paying the $14.99 monthly HBO Max prices.

It's a solid plan, one we wholeheartedly endorse with HBO Max and any streaming service with a free sample in order to get a feel for if it's worth sticking with for a while. However, as we've seen with the Disney Plus free trial lately, it's sadly not always that simple.

Is there an HBO Max free trial?

As far as a direct option from the HBO Max website goes, sadly not. But there is another option for an HBO Max free trial that we'll detail below. It's worth noting that HBO Max is only $14.99 a month and you can cancel anytime you want (no lengthy contract nonsense here). It's really shaping up to be the year's hottest streaming service too.

HBO Max seemed to stop its free trial option late last year, just before Wonder Woman 1984 came to the service as the first movie Warner released on it at the same time as the theatrical version. So if you wanted to watch Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas Day you were just left with the $14.99 a month option (though there was a discounted bundle for an annual deal that has since expired).

HBO clearly saw what was about to happen with loads of people wanting to just dive in for the free trial then bail a month later. And seeing as HBO Max is getting the likes of Snyder Cut, Godzilla vs Kong, Mortal Kombat, and much more, in the next month or so we wouldn't expect the free trial to come back anytime soon. Give it a few months and there might be a particularly quiet period between cinema releases or the subscriber numbers need a boost, which could warrant a return of the HBO Max trial.

It's not out of the question, especially with competition heating up with streaming fans picking up Disney Plus bundles, or checking out the latest Peacock TV costs and Paramount Plus prices (the latter two still have free trials too). but like we mentioned earlier, there is still a way to get an HBO Max free trial.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Try HBO Max via Hulu

HBO Max is available as an add-on to a bunch of cord-cutting streaming services, and you can even add it to Hulu's cheapest $5.99 a month tier. And you can still add HBO Max as an add-on to your Hulu subscription as a 7-day free trial. This option is open to both new and existing Hulu subscribers, including anyone signing up for a free 30-day trial at Hulu.

Once the 7-days are up, HBO Max payments kick in at the same $14.99 a month payment as if you were going direct. You'll be able to login to the HBO Max app and website with your Hulu login so you can enjoy complete access. If you try to browse via the Hulu app you won't see the full selection of content, especially the cinema movies, so do make sure to get the proper HBO Max app too. It's actually a very slick app to use already, we don't know why rivals like Prime Video are still such a mess to navigate through when it's been around for years.

So yes, a month of Hulu and a week of HBO Max, for free.

So there you have it, those are your best options to get an HBO Max free trial. It's not the most direct route, but most importantly, it is still possible to get it 100% free. Just in time to watch Snyder Cut online too.

Whether you sign up directly via HBO or sideways on Hulu, you're still only on rolling one-month contracts, with no long-term commitments required. So you can keep it for a month or two if you like and see how many box sets you can get through and drop it whenever you want.

