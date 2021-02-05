Fubo TV costs: channel packages, prices, and free trials compared

Fubo TV costs are among the highest for a streaming service, but relative to the bloated prices and hidden fees associated with cable TV, Fubo may be an attractive option for eager cord-cutters.

A risk of swapping cable TV for a streaming service is the loss of live channels and local broadcasts. Fubo TV's MO may be live sports matches but that's not all it offers. With over 100 live channels — including local stations and international programming — Fubo TV is capable of filling the cable TV void at a lower price.

Still, maximizing your savings is always a good thing. Does Fubo TV offer any free trials or deals? What type of packages and add-ons are available? Our complete guide to Fubo TV costs and plans will answer these questions and more so you can be confident in your decision to kiss cable goodbye.

Fubo TV costs, packages, and add-ons

Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month for its Family plan, which includes 100+ channels, over 130 events in 4K, 250 hours of cloud DVR space, and concurrent streams on up to three devices.

Fubo TV Elite is priced at $79.99 per month for 160+ channels, more than 130 sporting events in 4K, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR space, and support for up to five devices at once.

There's also the three-month Fubo TV Latino Quarterly plan for $24.99 per month. It comes with 30+ Spanish-language channels, over 100 live sporting events, 250 hours of cloud DVR space, and up to three simultaneous streams.

Fubo TV plans allow for plenty of customization and flexibility via channel add-ons and feature upgrades for at least an extra $4.99 per month. One of the most noteworthy Fubo TV add-ons is Sports Plus, which adds NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network, and over 20 more pro and collegiate sports channels for $10.99 a month.

Feature upgrades include additional cloud DVR space from $9.99 per month and expanded screen sharing from $5.99 per month.

Fubo free trial

Fubo TV offers a free 7-day trial of its Family and Latino Quarterly plans. A credit card is required at sign-up and will be charged if you don't cancel before the trial ends.

Currently, there is no free trial available for Fubo TV Elite.

Channel listings will vary by ZIP code. (Image credit: Fubo TV)

Fubo TV channels

Fubo TV Family offers over 100 live and on-demand channels including ESPN, BBC America, Food Network, AMC, and SYFY.

Fubo Elite tacks on an additional 40+ sports, news, and entertainment channels such as ESPN U, NBA TV, DIY Network, and BBC World News.

Premium channel add-ons include Showtime ($10.99/month), Starz ($8.99/month), Epix ($5.99/month), and AMC Premiere ($4.99/month).

Your ZIP code — or more accurately, your IP address — will determine what type of content you'll be able to stream on Fubo TV. You'll be able to watch local NBC, CBS, ABC, and FOX affiliates, but local blackout restrictions apply for many NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA teams.

In July 2020, Fubo TV removed all Turner channels from its lineup, which means subscribers will miss out on NBA and MLB games from TBS and TNT. In their stead, Fubo TV added ESPN and Disney networks in August 2020.

(Image credit: Fubo TV)

What devices have the Fubo app?

The Fubo app is available for Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, and Xbox One. It's also supported on eligible Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV Edition TVs, and Sony, Sharp, and JVC Android TVs.

Fubo does not allow simultaneous streams from TV devices. Multiple streams are supported on mobile devices and web browsers only.

Use a VPN to change your location setting

Channel availability varies by location, which Fubo TV detects through your IP address. The downside here is that local sports coverage and other programming could be subject to blackouts where you currently reside.

If you travel within the United States, you'll only be able to avail yourself of the Fubo TV channels in your destination. If you're outside of the United States altogether, you won't have access to your regular Fubo TV channels at all.

That's where a reliable virtual private network (VPN) comes in. A VPN allows you to assume an IP address from a location other than your own — quite a handy loophole when it comes to accessing geo-restricted content!

You can use one of the many free VPNs out there, but data caps and a lack of available servers don't make them ideal for streaming. It's worth paying for a VPN that will not only provide unlimited access to streaming content but is also super secure so your information isn't vulnerable to any potential threats.

ExpressVPN is a mainstay on our best VPN list and we can certainly recommend it here. With over 160 server locations worldwide, unlimited speeds, and data encryption, ExpressVPN will grant seamless, secure streaming of your favorite Fubo TV channels on most of your favorite devices, no matter where in the world you are.

Keen to give it a try? Take advantage of an exclusive offer to save 49% off 12 months of ExpressVPN and score 3 additional months free. A 30-day money-back guarantee applies if you change your mind and decide it's not the right VPN for you.

Is Fubo TV worth it?

If you're itching to cut the cord but don't want to lose access to local broadcasts, Fubo TV is a cheaper alternative to cable that won't cut you off from programming in your area. It boasts the most variety of channels among any platform right now. Plus, you'll be able to watch a selection of live sports events in 4K.

Fubo TV costs the same as Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV. However, either of these services may be more attractive to you than Fubo TV depending on your preferences.

Hulu + Live TV provides fewer channels than Fubo's base plan (at least 70) but has a vast library of on-demand shows and movies plus premium add-ons like HBO Max, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus. However, those attractive extras can add up to the point where you might as well stick with cable. Check out the latest HBO Max prices and ESPN Plus costs too if you want to weigh up your options. we've got you covered for the latest Disney Plus bundles too.

YouTube TV offers over 85 live channels, unlimited DVR storage, and premium add-ons like HBO Max and Showtime. YouTube TV will satisfy pro and collegiate sports fans thanks to NFL Red Zone and Fox College Sports, but international sports fans will be left wanting.

Ultimately, Fubo TV is worth the investment if live TV — especially sports matches from around the world — is your priority. Boasting over 100 national and international channels, you'll seldom be bored with such a diverse range of live broadcasting at your fingertips.

Some of the aforementioned streaming services are much cheaper, so be sure to check out the highlighted price guides. By far and away though, we've found the Peacock TV costs to be the lowest as its lowest tier offerings are FREE, and the next one up is only five bucks a month.