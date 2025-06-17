This LG OLED TV is one year old, here's why I bought it for my Switch 2 over the latest model

During January's Nintendo Switch 2 reveal, I decided it was finally time to upgrade my aging gaming TV. Fast forward to now, and I've got the LG OLED C4 sitting pretty on my bench. Is the fact that it's not one of the latest OLED C5 models making my reviewer brain itch a little? Perhaps, but I'm convinced last year's model pairs better with Ninty's latest portable.

Chances are that if you're shopping for the best gaming TV in 2025 and have a new console like the Switch 2 or even PS5 Pro, you'll be eyeing up an LG OLED. Every year, the screen pioneers bring out new versions of their high-end panels, and the current range boasts pretty wild enhancements, especially if you go with the flagship LG OLED G5.

LG OLED C4 55-inch | $1,399.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The C4 technically isn't at its lowest price in the US right now, but it is a chunk cheaper than the newer OLED C5 and has dropped massively compared to its original $1,999 MSRP. If you're in the UK, you can actually grab the 55-inch model for £899 at Richer Sounds, which is a steal considering most retailers still want over a grand for the 4K 144Hz panel. UK: £1,079 £899.99 at Richer Sounds

However, rather than succumbing to my TV reviewer urges, I decided to opt for the LG OLED C4 over the newer OLED C5. The reason? Well, I'd be lying if I said it wasn't largely price-related, as my poor bank account couldn't take paying over a grand. That said, after hours of research, testing, and guilt-tripping myself about buying a fancy new TV in the first place, I realized that the C4 represents far better value for Switch 2 players and console lovers alike.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Side by side, the LG OLED C4 is weirdly similar to the new OLED C5. Both panels boast 4K 144Hz abilities, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and superior contrast compared to LCD and mini LED options. They're virtually identical on paper, and while the latest version does come with brightness enhancements that are noticeable side by side, I'm not so sure they're worth paying a chunk more for.

Put it this way, you can currently grab the LG OLED C4 at Best Buy for $1,299.99, which is quite a big price cut compared to its original $1,999.99 MSRP. If you go for the newer OLED C5, you're looking at $1,599.99, and that's with a $400 discount applied. As a TV reviewer, I can assure you that, while there will be a performance bump between the two, the difference is marginal and only going to benefit those of you with specific room lighting.

Of course, it was only upon getting the OLED C4 out of the box and firing up the chaos of Mario Kart World that I realized it was the right call for Switch 2. In fact, as someone who likes to get nerdy about 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays and playing PC games at bananas frame rates, I also think the C4 is the better value panel since the results come pretty close to last year's LG OLED G4 flagship.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

It's easy to forget that no matter what version you go for, the jump from an older LCD TV to the latest OLED is massive. Even just the shift in color accuracy is going to make a huge impression, and I certainly wasn't wondering if I should have grabbed the newer C5 when drifting through the gloriously green Moo Moo Meadows as Cow.

But, the real reason I wanted to upgrade my TV for Switch 2 is to tap into HDR, and the gaming handheld looks spectacular on the C4. While the 2025 OLED C5 is slightly brighter, and therefore can theoretically produce better high dynamic range, the 2024 model still makes a huge impression, handling each Mario Kart World track's blaring street lights, neon glow, and dazzling sunsets.

While there aren't any games that can properly use the feature yet, the Switch 2 can also technically run games at 1080p 120Hz in docked mode. Originally, I figured the newer C5 might be able to run at 165Hz, satiating both the handheld's max refresh rate and speeds that'd suit my gaming PC, but alas, the newer model actually sticks with the same 144Hz abilities as the C4.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Of course, unless developers start implementing a performance mode when releasing Switch 2 games en masse, you're probably going to be playing at 4K 60Hz, Therefore, the elevated refresh rates of even the G5 are slightly redundant, something that helped me put my refresh rate FOMO to rest when picking up the OLED C4.

Ultimately, I feel like those of you looking to buy the Switch 2 and a new-fangled TV to go with will want to look at the LG OLED C4 while it's still around. There's a good chance stock will start to dry up once the OLED C5 settles in, and that could mean paying more for a model that's only slightly better than the 2024 panel.

