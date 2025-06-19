The OG Switch has one massive advantage over the Switch 2, and it'll let you extend your screen using this cheap portable monitor

The Nintendo Switch 2 is better than the original in every way. At least, that's the case if you stick to using standard TVs and monitors. Thanks to the dock compatibility issues I won't shut up about, external screen connectivity is extremely limited. That hurts when you consider how transformative hooking up the OG console to a portable monitor is, particularly when it comes to sharing multiplayer sessions on a big screen with minimal effort.

If you aren't looking to buy a Switch 2 right now, you could instead grab a KYY K3 portable monitor at Amazon for $69.99. Doing so will let you hook the OG Switch up with a single cable and play Mario Kart on a bigger screen. Sure, you could use the gaming handheld itself as a display using its kickstand, but the 15.6-inch panel will let you kick back with a controller or make split-screen multiplayer more viable.

KYY 15.6-inch Portable Monitor | $129.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $69.99 - This lightweight 15.6-inch portable monitor is one of the cheapest out there, but its 1080p capabilities and decent contrast make for a nice way to extend your handheld screens. If you ever find yourself in a hotel room or on a camping trip wishing you had a larger display for your Switch, this is a smart investment.



UK: £119.99 £102.85 at Amazon

I don't know about you, but I'm having a blast with Mario Kart World, I wish I could bring the racer to my friend's house or even an evening garden party without trailing along an entire setup. Plus, the latter idea isn't practical since the official dock requires AC power, whereas I'm able to use the KYY K3 Portable monitor with the original Switch and the Steam Deck OLED using literally one USB-C cable.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

That's because KYY's slimline screen comes with full-featured USB-C ports, which means it can receive power and a video signal at the same time. Keep in mind if you go for the single cable solution, you'll have to use your handheld's battery as a power source. But, since the display only requires a 12W supply, you're not instantly going to run things flat.

Ideally, if you want a setup that'll let you play games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on a 15.6-inch display no matter where you are, you'll want to back it up with a Power Bank. I personally use the 100W Baseus Blade, which just so happens to be down to $52.98 from $99.99 right now, but most high-wattage alternatives should fit the brief.

Are there better portable monitors out there? Absolutely, and if you've got the cash to splash, massive options like the QHD Uperfect Umax 24 are going to serve up 1440p 120Hz perks for compatible systems. That said, the K3 offers up a solid 1080p experience for anyone who simply needs a larger display for either multiplayer sessions, travelling, or even just playing in bed.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

In the context of the Switch specifically, the K3 doesn't overstep its bounds. It's only 15-6 inches, so the aging visuals of Ninty's last handheld won't be spread too thin. It's also just 60Hz, so you're not investing in faster refresh rates that you likely won't use. And, despite coming in at under $70, the colors and contrast are absolutely fine. Although don't even dare trying to use it in direct sunlight since its brightness won't cut through, which isn't surprising since most laptop displays will struggle too.

I figured my OG Switch would end up joining my Game Boys and 3DS on the retirement shelf. But, since the Switch 2 can't tap into its USB-C video out capabilities, it looks like I'll need to rely on the older portable for my on-the-go setup ambitions. The connectivity issues with the new console are an upset when it comes to any external display with support, as my plans of also using it at my gaming desk without a secondary dock have also been dashed.

Ultimately, I don't think Ninty understands how much it's hampering its new handheld's functionality with silly restrictions. I'll have more respect for the Switch 2 once it isn't completely reliant on the official dock for TV mode, and if a fix does arrive, I think more players will start exploring the wonderful, minimalist world of portable monitor setups.

